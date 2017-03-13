Kingsport schools to adopt ACT WorkKeys through LEAP initiative

The Board of Education voted 4-0, with one absent, to approve the program for the 2017-18 school year. It is part of the LEAP (Labor Education Alignment Program) initiative that in the region got its start in the Hawkins and Hamblen county school systems. Although called Work Ready instead of Work Ethic, the program is the same as others across the eight-county FTDD.

KCS Chief Academic Officer of Secondary Education Brian Cinnamon presented the program to the BOE at its Tuesday meeting, explaining that it is a joint effort of all the public school systems in the FTDD. He explained that Northeast State Community College received a United Way grant to fund WorkKeys tests throughout Sullivan County, including Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., schools.

The program, he said, is being spearheaded by Lottie Ryans, director of workforce initiatives for the development district based in Johnson City. Each student in the Work Ready Diploma program must earn at least 20 points through various activities and actions, such as having excellent attendance and being in good standing with Tennessee Promise requirements for volunteer work.

Cinnamon said the grant funding will not cover all students taking the ACT WorkKeys but should be enough to cover the test for students seeking to enter the workforce immediately after high school. Eastman Chemical Co. has used WorkKeys extensively. The move fits with an initiative of the NETWORKS — Sullivan Parntership for the county and its cities to be designated a Work Ready Community through utilization of the WorkKeys by employers.

Board members indicated support for the program, which seeks to put in place a standarized test for post-high school employees that ranks student performance at difference levels. However, Vice President Susan Lodal said she is a bit concerned about the possibility of WorkKeys being required of all Tennessee high school graduates as the ACT college readiness exam is required for all graduates, citing the cost.

The state is picking up the cost of one ACT test the junior year and one retake the senior year for all students.