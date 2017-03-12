Church Hill teen receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

The honor, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program on behalf of the President’s Council of Service and Civic Participation.

Volunteer High School nominated Brody, 18, of Church Hill, for national honors this fall in recognition of his service.

Brody is an active member of the Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

He has been volunteering with the department for four years. He has participated in fundraising and community outreach programs for the department.

Brody has trained with the fire department to provide support during emergency situations.

In addition to helping the community through his time at the CVVFD, Brody has worked with the Renewal Outreach Ministries to provide home repair and maintenance each summer.

This faith-based organization provides an opportunity for volunteers to share not only their skills but their faith with the community.

Brody has logged nearly 2,000 hours of community service in the last four years with the Renewal Outreach Ministry and fire department alone.

In addition, he is active within his church and school.

“I like to serve my community to protect our residents and to make it a greater place to live,” Brody said.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

“The recipients of these awards demonstrate that young people across America are making remarkable contributions to the health and vitality of their communities,” said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial.

“Demonstrating civic responsibility through volunteerism is an important part of life,” said NASSP Executive Director JoAnn Bartoletti. “These honorees practice a lesson we hope all young people, as well as adults, will emulate.”