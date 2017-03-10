Natural light is in, lockers are out

BLOUNTVILLE — When it comes to designing new schools, natural light, a flag pole outside meeting area and an inside “pit” area are must-haves.

Student lockers, however, are 20th century passe. Just don’t forget installing plentiful charging ports for smart phones and other wireless devices, and keep that Wi-Fi operating and robust. And the cafeteria needs to look like a restaurant, not an old-school cafeteria.

After all, as Sullivan North High School student Joe Cox said Thursday, each new school will be a “gateway to the adult world.”

All that is among what architects heard from student input Thursday for the new 1,700-student Sullivan County high school off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 and the 800-student middle school the county plans to build near Sullivan East High School.

LS3P architect Mary Beth Branham presented the board with a summary of a day-long input session high school and middle school students had at Sullivan Central High School.

The $20 million middle school is projected to open in August of 2019, the $60 million high school in August of 2020. They will be funded from $140 million in school facilities bond proceeds also to be used for projects in the Kingsport and Bristol school systems.

Students of all eight affected western and mid-county schools attended, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said: Sullivan North, South and Central high schools and North, Holston, Colonial Heights and Blountville middle schools and Sullivan K-8 middle school. Those middle school zones would be moved to repurposed South and Central middle schools, while all but a few Central High students and all the North and South students would be moved to the new high school. The new middle school in the East zone would serve Bluff City, Mary Hughes (K-8) and Holston Valley middle schoolers.

Although the youngest Board of Education member is Matthew Spivey of Kingsport, he said: “Young people sometimes have the best ideas. We get too set in our ways as we get older.”

Branham said that students want natural light, open and “vibrant” design, flexible seating and furnishing, outdoor learning and expanding programming. She and Rafalowski said a very clear desire of students is to have a prominent flag pole around which to gather for prayer and other outdoor events, as well as a central hub inside the building called the pit that could be near or incorporated into a stairwell.

Also important, Branham said, is the “front door” to the schools. She said the projects, to be designed by Kingsport-based Cain Rash West Architects and mostly North and South Carolina-based LS3P, likely would be a three-story high school and two-story middle school.

“I’ve only been to Central twice, but I really wasn’t sure where the front door was,” she said. She said students gravitated toward a modern-design exterior, but the board members indicated they liked a transitional design, one that BOE attorney Pat Hull said mirrored the arts and crafts design of various Eastman Credit Union buildings, as well as the Cardiovascular Associates building and others in the Meadowview area of Kingsport.

Branham said interior areas would include career technical open areas as well as more traditional classrooms. She said students reported little use for lockers, aside from a few who wanted some just in case someone needed them, and wanted a cafeteria that looked like a restaurant and included outside seating. They also wanted “pool access.” Rafalowski said no swimming pool is included in preliminary high school plans since swimmers could use the nearby Central pool.

Also, students for the high school asked for expanded band, orchestra and choral areas, an artificial turf field, extra basketball gyms, a cross-country trail and various sports facilities — all of which are under consideration. However, Branham said she gave no promises for requests to have a “nap room” and for students to be allowed to bring their dogs to school to help in relaxation. Another student asked for a golf practice area.