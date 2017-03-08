Scott County School Board could offer retirement incentive to trim deficit

The presentation was made by Chris Gibbs, a registered representative with Virginia Retirement Specialists Inc. He began his presentation by crunching numbers at a white board for school board members.

Gibbs began by breaking down the true cost of an employee making a top tier salary of $57,000. He added together salary, Social Security, Medicare, Virginia Retirement System payments and health insurance costs.

"If you add these numbers together, that gives you $74,118. That's what it costs for Scott County schools to pay an employee here," he said. "If you bring a new employee in at the bottom of the totem pole ... it costs the school system about $50,000 in comparison to the older employee. ... That's about a $24,000 difference."

Gibbs said if 15 teachers took the early retirement incentive package — which would increase retirement payment for those teachers by 20 percent — it would free up $990,274 in the school's budget.

But Gibbs noted the school system would need to hire back most of those positions. Board member Larry Horton pointed out once teachers are hired to fill those spots, the savings would be much less.

"I understand what you're saying, but the true savings would not be $990,000," Horton told Gibbs. "The true savings would be about $152,000."

Gibbs said the plan could be customized and said he was giving an example of how an incentive plan could help save the county money. He told the board any type of plan would need far more detail and scrutiny before it could be implemented.

Superintendent John Ferguson said the VRS is not backing off the planned increase to 16.32 percent next year. Personnel Supervisor Jason Smith asked Gibbs if he had any references from counties the company has previously worked with dating back three or four years so Scott County could see what kind of savings could be had over the long term.

Gibbs said he would recommend the county doing just that and said VRSI had those resources available.

The board asked about the fees VRSI would charge the county for this service. Gibbs said the company would not charge a fee and would only make money if a retiring employee decides to do business with the organization.

Chairman Bill Quillen said the board would take some time to think about the option and asked Gibbs to send more information to school board personnel. He said the board would keep discussing the option in the next month or two.

In other business:

— The Salary, Fringe Benefits and School Calendar committee presented the calendar for next school year, which was approved by the board unanimously.

— The board approved Ferguson going before the Scott County Board of Supervisors and asking for a $4 million line of credit for the 2017-2018 school year. The school has received the credit for the last few years, and Ferguson said the school system has never used all of it.