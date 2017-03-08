Regional Career Expo draws 2,300 eighth-graders to Academic Village

The annual Regional Career Expo is sponsored by Eastman Chemical Co. in partnership with Junior Achievement of the Tri-Cities Tenn./Va., the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce and Northeast State Community College. It covers careers in arts and communications, automotive, business and marketing, culinary arts, education, engineering and science, health and medicine, human services, legal services, manufacturing and technology.

Over four days starting Tuesday, participating schools come from Kingsport, Hawkins County and Washington County in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia. Aside from the demonstrations and presentations, the students also see a presentation about the Tennessee/Virginia Scholars program and have lunch at the Farmers Market.

On Wednesday, some students from Sullivan North Middle and Sulfur Springs School spent some time with the virtual painter at the Regional Center for Automotive Programs and took part in a friendly competition to see who could get the best coverage of a car door while wasting the least amount of paint.

Austin Sanderson of North and Jaran McAllister of Sulfur Springs were among those testing their painting skills with help from Theresa Krause of Northeast. North Middle science teacher Tammy Hammonds also tried out the virtual painting while being cheered and jeered by her students. Krause explained that with some paints costing $500 an ounce, practicing and training with a virtual painting operation was much more cost effective than practicing with the real thing.

“I like speed and cars,” Austin said. “I want to go in the military first and maybe after that do mechanic work or something like that.”

North classmate Dakota Brooks said he might become a mechanic and go to Northeast or possibly attend East Tennessee State University.

Classmate Riley Poland also likes cars but has a career in mind that was not represented at the expo: mixed martial arts fighting.

Other schools with visiting eighth-graders, who got to choose areas that interested them, on Wednesday were Blountville Middle, Church Hill Middle and Ridgeview Elementary.

Over in the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, students got to try their hand at virtual welding, learned the ins and outs of operating a pneumatic motor, had a computerized milling demonstration and visited a machine shop. They also saw a 3-D printer operate and received bracelets made with the technology.

Other students visited presentations in the Kingsport Center for Higher Education and Regional Center for Health Professions, all part of the Academic Village in downtown Kingsport.