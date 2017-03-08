KCS school board opposes voucher legislation

The BOE voted 3-1 with one absent for a resolution at its Tuesday night meeting. Vice President Susan Lodal and members Carrie Upshaw and Karen Reed-Wright voted yes, while President Eric Hyche voted no and Todd Golden was absent. The vote came on the heels of a Monday night vote against vouchers by the Sullivan County BOE by a margin of 5-1 with one abstaining.

Five voucher bills before lawmakers are HB460 and companion bill SB0394; HB161 and companion SB0161; HB336 and companion SB0380; SB0115 and compansion HB0364; and SB0573 and companion HB0715.

Hyche said he supported Gov. Bill Haslam’s stance that the General Assembly should approve a limited voucher bill, which would apply only to students in the bottom 5 percent of schools statewide in performance. Hyche said he could support the KCS resolution if it were amended to allow vouchers for students in the lowest-performing schools and also not require the local school board to concur with vouchers, but the board declined to amend the resolution.

“I can’t see any board of education anywhere supporting giving themselves less money,” Hyche said, adding that the state would have to decide.

“I support the way it is written,” Lodal said.

Reed-Wright said the right way to address failing schools is not to pull kids out but to assist those schools, while Upshaw said since there would be no private school seats for most students in failing schools the ones who remained would be in an even worse school, especially in Memphis where the voucher amount would be about $6,000 and abject poverty goes far beyond what schools can address.

However, Hyche said such fixes would require a lot of time and change would not come in time for existing students.

“I sympathize with those who don’t have a good public school option,” Hyche said.

Upshaw said, “You may help a few children, but you will hurt far more.”

The BOE vote reaffirms a February 2016 vote against voucher legislation and follows the Board of Mayor and Aldermen taking an opposition stance at a meeting last month, Superintendent Lyle Ailshie told the board. The BOE asks the General Assembly not to approve any voucher bills unless the law also is changed to require the local school board to concur, the playing field is leveled by making private schools have the same curriculum and testing requirement, full Basic Education Program funded by the state and that vouchers would fully fund standard rates of tuition for all school systems.

“Choice is not about the student choosing the school. It is about the school choosing the student,” Lodal said.

In addition to reasons outlined in the resolution, Lodal cited opposition from the 2017 Tri-Cities Legislative Agenda of Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee, as well as very limited usage of a special education voucher bill passed in 2015, affecting 35 out of 20,000 eligible students. She also cited Stanford Graduate School of Education Professor Martin Carnoy’s study, which found in Milwaukee, New York City, Washington, D.C., Indiana and Louisana that test scores and graduation and college enrollment were not significantly boosted by vouchers.

“The evidence is very weak that vouchers produce significant gains in learning,” Carnoy said, according to Lodal.