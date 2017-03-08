Grant to help MECC establish power lineman program

The town will act as the flow-through entity for the CDBG funds. Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd P. Haymore said the CDBG program enables the state to leverage federal resources to address community issues associated with workforce training, housing, economic development and health and safety, a range covered by the federally funded program.

“I congratulate Big Stone Gap and Mountain Empire Community College for creating this program and furthering the governor’s efforts to create a new Virginia economy through workforce development and creating career pathways that lead to industry demanded credentials and good paying jobs,” Haymore said.

McAuliffe said CDBG grants “are vital tools in our efforts to support critical economic development projects in economically disadvantaged regions. By focusing on increased regional collaboration and attainment of credentials that matter in the workforce, we are continuing to drive the new Virginia economy forward into all corners of the commonwealth.”

Since 1982, the CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Virginia receives about $17 million annually for the program.