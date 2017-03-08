Sullivan mulls state grant to improve access to site of new school

On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Commission’s Administrative Committee got the first public look at a proposal from the Sullivan County Highway Department regarding a road project near the site.

The department wants to apply for a local interstate connector (LIC) grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

County Commissioner Terry Harkleroad said he will sponsor a resolution seeking commission approval for the highway department to seek the grant.

Harkleroad said it would be a 50/50 grant, meaning the state would fund half the cost and the county would provide the other half. The estimated cost hasn’t been calculated.

What the highway department is proposing is to improve and extend Jericho Road — cutting across the former Sam’s Wholesale Club site, which now houses Second Harvest Food Bank — to create a more direct route from Exit 63 to the new school’s location off Lynn Road.

If the commission approves the resolution to seek the grant, it would not be obligating the county to fund the project. If the TDOT approves the grant request, the commission would then be asked to approve accepting the grant — and funding the county’s share of the cost of the project.