Hawkins BOE considering options on potential $226K mowing bid

ROGERSVILLE — By the time the Hawkins County Board of Education makes a decision next month on whether to contract school mowing or do it in-house, the grass at school facilities countywide will likely be ready for a trim.

On Thursday, the BOE voted to table approval of the low bids for mowing a variety of combinations of county school facilities. The cost of in-house mowing was slightly lower than the low bid offered by the most recent contract holder, Hillbilly Landscaping.

Board members received the figures just prior to Thursday’s meeting. There were multiple variables to consider, so the BOE agreed to an extra month to crunch the numbers.

The 36-week mowing season begins April 1, and the BOE doesn’t meet again until April 6.

Initially board member Chris Christian, who made the motion to table, suggested that a special called meeting could be scheduled before the end of the month.

Director of Schools Steve Starnes said he didn’t foresee a problem with putting off the decision until April 6.

“It will just be delayed a week, and we may get some calls that the grass is a little higher than normal, and it’s already greening up pretty good,as we know,” Starnes told the board.

The bids were for another three-year contract. Hillbilly Landscaping’s contract expired in April.

The bid that was approved in 2012 cost the county $102,060 for 36 mowings and trimmings at 15 of the 18 schools. The schools that were previously excluded were both main high schools and Clinch, which mow in-house.

The new three-year bid submitted by Hillbilly was for $126,360 per year for the same 15 schools, although the board had asked for several other options to be added to the bid specs.

Option 2 adds Cherokee, Clinch and Volunteer to the contract and would cost the BOE an additional $74,790. In 2012, those three schools were bid out at $45,360 by Hillbilly.

Option 3 ads “admin facilities” including the central office, special education building and the warehouse as well as the maintenance shop on Main Street; the bus shop/training center; the old maintenance shop behind Surgoinsville Elementary; the old senior citizens building at Church Hill Middle; the Church Hill retention pond; and the wastewater treatment facilities at Cherokee, Keplar, Mooresburg, Clinch and the former Surgoinsville plant for an additional $25,200 annually.

The BOE also advertised bids to mow the athletic fields at Cherokee, Volunteer and the middle schools in Rogersville, Surgoinsville and Church Hill, which will cost $28,980.

The all-inclusive bid was $255,330 annually, although the consensus among board members was that the schools would prefer maintaining their own athletic fields, which would set the most likely contracted scenario at $226,350.

Maintenance director Shannon Glass told the BOE that the annual cost of mowing all school facilities except for athletic fields would be $231,375.

There were two bids received by the BOE. The other bid came form Bubba’s Mowing, but Starnes said Hillbilly was lower.

In other business Thursday, the BOE:

— Approved a contract to allow vocational students from Cherokee High School to construct “flexible seating” equipment for three classrooms at Rogersville City School. The cost of materials will be paid by RCS, and the labor will be provided by the Cherokee students as a learning experience.

— Changed the March 23 preliminary 2017-18 budget workshop from the bus shop to Volunteer High School due to training scheduled at the bus shop for that evening. The workshop begins at 6 p.m.

— Honored the wrestling team state qualifiers.

VHS junior Isaac Charpenter (138 lb. weight class) placed third at the Region 1 AAA tournament to qualify for the state tournament. He is a two time TSSAA state qualifier, and he finished this season with a 32-9 record.

VHS senior Cameron Hill (152 lb. weight class) who placed third at the Region 1 AAA tournament to qualify for the state tournament. He is also a two time TSSAA state qualifier, and he finished this season with a 29-9 record.

CHS senior Logan Branham (170 lb. weight class) was the 2017 Region 1 AAA champion. He also represented the U.S. in a wrestling tournament in Australia this past year and finished this season with a 36-6 record.

VHS junior Alex Christian (285 lb. weight class) placed fourth at the Region 1 AAA tournament to qualify for the state tournament. Alex finished the season with a 24-12 record.

— Honored two swimmers who represented Hawkins County at the state meet held at the University of Tennessee Feb. 10-11.

CHS junior Lynsey Knox qualified in multiple events, but at the state meet swimmers are allowed to compete in only two events. She finished 42nd in the 100 yard butterfly and 48th in the 100 yard backstroke. She battled illness during the weekend but pushed through it to have two top 50 finishes. She also made all-conference for the third year in a row.

VHS freshman Tinsley Whalen became the first VHS girl to qualify for the state swim meet. Tinlsey swam a personal best at the time with 26.93 to make the state meet, and then swam a new personal best at state at 26.66 en route to earning all-conference honors as a freshman.

— Honored the Bulls Gap School Beta Club for earning National Beta School of Distinction status.

— Honored CHS NJROTC Cadet Lt. Commander Madison Davis, who was selected as Hawkins County Youth Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards (GVSA) recipient for 2016.