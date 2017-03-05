Behind the Blackboard: Vermont elementary school gives no homework other than reading, family supper, outdoor play and sleep

Well, OK, I really wanted to watch “Truth or Consequences,” a TV game show hosted by Bob Barker in his pre “Price is Right” days, with my parents at 7 p.m. (This was syndicated entertainment, with network programming kicking in at 8 p.m., the way it still goes on many network affiliates today.)

At our house, the truth of the consequences was that until I did the reading homework, I wouldn’t get to watch TV. So I did the reading homework, and before long something clicked and I became a good reader.

So I recently read with interest a February article in the Washington Post by Valerie Strauss about the Orchard School in Vermont, a grades pre-K-5 that stopped all homework except asking students to read, as well as play outside and get a good night’s sleep. Oh, and they also were asked to eat dinner with their family and help with the setting up and cleaning up. I posted the article on my Facebook page, Twitter and Linkedin, and by my admittedly low social media views and clicks standards it went viral.

In addition to traditional homework, I was doing most of what the Vermont school has embraced in the 1970-71 school year. Video games weren’t around then, and growing up on a farm, I spent a lot of time outside, although I watched a lot of TV, too. I wasn’t helping to set up for supper or clean up afterward too much although we (Mom, Dad and I), almost always ate it as a family. Mom took care of meal setup and cleanup, the latter often while Dad and I still were trying to finish off a few last bites.

Anyway, according to the article, Principal Mark Trifilio had long pondered the homework issues, “including an uneven homework load for students in different classrooms within the same grade and differences from grade to grade that didn’t make sense.” He also researched the effectiveness of homework and found that “generally, homework in elementary school isn’t linked to better academic performance — except for after-school reading.”

So he did something that would have been unthinkable when I was in school: He asked the teachers to stop all homework in every grade except for reading. All 40 agreed. Here’s the actual policy:

“No Homework Policy

Orchard School Homework Information

Student’s Daily Home Assignment

1. Read just-right books every night — (and have your parents read to you too).

2. Get outside and play — that does not mean more screen time.

3. Eat dinner with your family — and help out with setting and cleaning up.

4. Get a good night’s sleep.”

The result?

Six months into the experiment, the Post reported that Trifilio said it has been a big success: Students have not fallen back academically and may be doing better, and now they have “time to be creative thinkers at home and follow their passions.”

I wondered how this might work locally, so I asked the person overseeing elementary education in Sullivan County to take a look at the article and give me some feedback.

“Research definitely contradicts itself when you’re talking about academic achievement in the elementary grades and homework,” said Robin McClellan. She said homework in the middle and high school grades generally has been shown to improve academic results, compared to a mixed result in elementary grades.

So the county system has elementary homework but has a strong emphasis on students spending at least 20 minutes a day reading or with a parent reading to them, an effort to get students proficient in reading by third grade, traditionally the point where students learn to read. After that, although reading continues to improve, the students read to learn.

“The most important thing they can do is interact with a parent with a book,” McClellan said. As for homework, she said the rule of thumb, although not hard and fast, is 10 minutes per grade level starting in first grade, which would be 10 minutes a night for first grade, 30 minutes for third grade and 50 minutes for fifth grade.

Dwain Arnold, chief academic officer for Kingsport City Schools, agreed that reading with a parent is powerful for elementary students.

“In KCS, we do not have a formal policy on homework at the elementary level. The decision is left to the professional judgment of teachers based on needs of the children and developmental levels,” he said. “The dialog between a parent and child that follows reading a good book or text could prove to be rich and thus encourage bonding opportunities and learning. Ultimately, we would want to foster the love of reading and develop lifelong readers. Many of our teachers do ask that children read after school hours as homework.”

Today’s lesson: Reading in elementary school helps student academic achievement; homework, not so much according to which research you believe.

Bonus question: Who was the host of “Truth or Consequences” in the early 1970s?

Rick Wagner is an education writer for the Kingsport Times-News and can be reached at rwagner@timesnews.net or (423) 392-1381.