Gate City academic team finishes season with best record in program history

The Blue Devils took fourth place during the Virginia High School League 2A Scholastic Bowl, which was held in Williamsburg on Feb. 25. It was the first time the academic team had been to the state tournament in more than a decade.

Maggie Walker Governor’s School claimed the title in the 2A division with a 3-0 record. The remaining slots were decided by point totals.

Wise Central came in second place, even though it lost to Gate City. George Mason was third.

Gate City was matched up with Maggie Walker and trailed by a wide margin in round one but became more competitive in the subsequent rounds. Maggie Walker beat Gate City by a score of 300 to 140.

Wise Central and Gate City got together for their tenth match-up of the year. The Blue Devils never let Central get close as they led by no fewer than 10 points the entire match. Gate City ended up winning 225-175 and evened up their season series at 5-5.

Next up for the Blue Devils were the George Mason Mustangs. Despite leading after round one, Gate City was down by 10 after round two and was unable to stop the Mustangs in round three. George Mason won 245-120.

Despite their fourth place finish in the state tournament, the academic team still finished the season with the best record in program history, winning 29 contests while only losing nine.

Senior Mitchell Cassell finished the year as the second all-time scorer after he broke 7,000 career points during the tournament. Senior captain Sydney Jones finished her career with more than 3,500 points, making her the fourth all-time leading scorer.