Sullivan County math teachers tout pluses of new texts

After two uneasy years for math teachers and students in the county, six math teachers from across the system said things are looking up because of the planned adoption of the new textbooks. The adoption comes two years into the normal six-year cycle, but addresses issues that had frustrated teachers, students, parents and school board members surrounding the textbooks which had been adopted for one year and then renewed for this school year.

A textbook committee made up of math teachers voted 9-3 to recommend the Envision 2.0 series, from publisher Pearson, for grades K-5 math, while the middle and high school educators on the panel unanimously voted to recommend the HMH (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) textbooks for grades 6-12, Algebra I, Algebra II and geometry.

“I am pleased to show you there are no cons,” Indian Springs Elementary fifth-grade teacher Laura Bowers told the Board of Education about the Envision series in a Thursday work session. “This is what we were missing in the previous years.” She and Central Heights fourth-grade teacher Jayna Phelps said Envision is more student- and parent-friendly.

Holston Valley Middle teacher Michele Fick and Blountville Middle teacher Cheryl Buchanan said the HMH text, called Go Math, is highly superior. “We have used the (old) books and made them work.” The HMH books have QR codes that give students access to online text and resources, including instruction called “Math on the Spot” by Professor Burger.

Complaints about the old textbooks included that they were one size fits all, did not support differentiated learning, and left teachers scrambling to put together their own resources, including practice exercises. In addition, the four teachers above plus East High teacher Rick Waller and Central High teacher Allison Marino said that some of the old texts had consistently wrong answers to problems, “time after time after time after time,” Waller said. He and Marino said the QR codes are great and that the chapter order fits in with Tennessee’s new math standards and sequencing.

“With Carnegie (one of the old texts), it was really one size fits all,” Marino said of differentiated learning. “This is a complete package.” She has already used part of the Go Math program in her classes.

The cost is to be $683,115 for the next four school years, broken down at $250,215 for K-5 and $432,900 for 6-12. The funding includes a textbook for each student, not just classroom copies, at all grade levels. School board members said the amount was not unreasonable compared to other textbook adoptions, and BOE member Matthew Spivey said the system is much better served buying four years of texts teachers support than buying four more years of one they don’t. He also said the cost works out to just more than $17 per student per year.

Superintendent of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said money is available in this school year’s budget to purchase the textbooks. The system can order the K-2 and 6-12 texts and materials as soon as the board votes on the adoption Monday, while the 3-5 purchase will have to wait until Tennessee approves the 3-5 texts that were not on the original state-accepted list two years ago. However, she said many systems have adopted the 3-5 texts and the textbook waivers have been approved by the state quickly.

The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building off the Blountville Bypass.