Miss Kingsport helps Mount Carmel students celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday

MOUNT CARMEL — Dr. Seuss Week reached its climax Thursday at Mount Carmel Elementary School with a visit from Miss Kingsport Katelynn Smith, who shared a message with the student body that the doctor would definitely agree with.

Dr. Seuss once said, “A person’s a person, no matter how small.”

Along those same lines, as Miss Kingsport, Smith has chosen an anti-bullying campaign as her platform.

“The thing that I would like to advocate to children especially is no matter what, you always have to be kind to people,” Smith told students. “It’s (bullying) prevalent, and if that’s happening, one of the things you have to learn to do is to sympathize. That means to relate to them because a lot of times when that happens there’s probably something going on with them. So you may want to reach out a helping hand and say, ‘Hey, is there something I can do for you?’ ”

She added, “Always ask what you can do to help. How can I help you? How can I make your life easier? Being kind to the person sitting next to you is so important.”

Aside from being Dr. Seuss Week at the school, Thursday was also Dr. Seuss’ birthday, and in celebration students dressed up in the uniform or costume of the occupation they’d like to have when they grow up.

There were quite a few doctors and soldiers, athletes, firefighters, police officers, teachers, and even several superheroes.

Students sang “Happy Birthday” to Dr. Seuss, and Smith read them his book “Oh the Places You’ll Go!”

Dr. Seuss also once said, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”

Smith, who attended Mount Carmel Elementary through the third grade, echoed those sentiments as she spoke to students.

“Don’t ever think that your goals are too big,” she said. “Your dreams are never going to be too big. If they feel like they’re too out of sight, that’s where you want to be. Never give up and never let anyone tell you your dreams are too big. Whatever you want, work hard for it and go get it.”

Or, as Dr. Seuss once put it, “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.”