King to hold Transfer Day at Northeast March 14

The 2015-16 Articulation and Transfer in Tennessee Higher Education Report by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission indicates that King University is the largest recipient of transfer students among Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) institutions. King is also recognized for having the largest population of transfer students from public institutions in Tennessee.

Those attending the Transfer Day event will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from Admissions, Career Services, and Financial Aid, as well as King faculty. Representatives will also be available to discuss traditional program options, as well as evening or online program options designed for working adults.

“Transfer agreements in place between Northeast State and King University gives Northeast students a seamless transfer from the two-year to the four-year institution,” says Tom VerDow, director of undergraduate recruitment at King University. “Extending one’s education to include a bachelor’s degree provides increased career opportunities, whether a student is seeking career advancement or he or she is transitioning from their current area of expertise into a new one.”

King is making it easier for working adults throughout East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in their quest to obtain a college degree. Enrollment counselors will provide information on how you can obtain your degree through King’s GPS program in as few as 16 months.

Contact King University’s Office of Admissions for additional information by calling (800) 362.0014 or email admissions@king.edu. University application fees will be waived for all who attend.