Hilton Elementary students connect with virtual speaker

Approximately 30 fourth-graders greeted their virtual speaker, Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, on Monday afternoon. Chakraborty was able to connect to the children thanks to an organization known as DreamWakers.

DreamWakers is an educational nonprofit that virtually connects students in fourth through 12th grade public classrooms with exceptional professionals working across a variety of industries. The students and guest speakers participate in 45-minute sessions known as a flashchats. Those chats are designed to shed light on how course lessons can be applied in the real world.

“You have to sort of apply for it and they choose you,” said Leslie Crawford, who teaches third and fourth grades at Hilton. “They learn a little history about your school and your students, and then they match you up with who they think would be a good speaker.”

DreamWakers works with rural and urban public schools where more than half of students are on free or reduced lunch. On its website, the organization says it is working to empower and inspire students to prepare for personal and professional opportunities.

Sarah Medukas, an assistant principal at Hilton, found out about the program while attending a conference. Medukas, who is also the gifted program coordinator, reached out to the company. After exchanging emails and conducting some technology tests, a date for the virtual chat was set.

The process took two weeks.

“We had a three-week window to choose from, and we chose this week,” Medukas said. “We had a little bit of technology issues at the beginning, but it’s been pretty smooth.”

Crawford talked with students about what types of questions to ask Chakraborty, who is the associate director at the Institute on Science for Global Policy and a post doctoral fellow at the University of Oxford.

Students were asked to write questions about some of the interests they have and what they want to be when they grow up. Crawford said the class talked about some of the problems they might have at home or in the classroom, and she told them to ask personal questions that might help them at school or help achieve personal goals.

Some of the questions posed by students included:

“What do you do when you get confused?”

“I am not excited to go to fifth grade next year. Can you give me some advice?”

After some minor technical issues, Chakraborty introduced herself with an experiment and took questions from students for approximately 25 minutes. After one girl asked how art could help her in the future, Chakraborty showed the class a large painting behind her and told them she had painted it.

Crawford said the virtual speaker offered a lot of benefits for the students.

“These students are not very exposed to a lot of different career fields,” she said. “It’s mostly blue collar type of careers. ... I feel that these kids would not have this opportunity in any other forum to speak to someone like this. I think it will help their self-esteem and give them confidence.”