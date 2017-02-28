Hawkins, Sullivan schools dismissing early Wednesday because of severe weather forecast

Sullivan County and Hawkins County school systems made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Sullivan County schools will dismiss three hours early, while Hawkins County schools will dismiss at noon. The dismissals come on the heels of mid-February “flu days” in which both systems were out for two days plus a weekend, and other systems in the area also were closed for flu, other viruses and illnesses among students and faculty.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said that a weather briefing with a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown Tuesday afternoon indicated that possible hail and tornadoes, as well as heavy rain and winds, likely would reach the Kingsport area by 4 p.m.

“We had a briefing just a little bit earlier today,” Rafalowski said about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Although weather reports had indicated the brunt of the storm would be arriving around 6 p.m., she said the meteorologist predicted the severe weather would arrive about 4 p.m. in the Kingsport area. With Central Heights Elementary getting out at 3:45 p.m. and Rock Springs and Miller Perry elementary schools and Sullivan Gardens K-8 also on a later dismissal, she said the school system simply wants to keep students out of harm’s way.

“A significant outbreak of severe weather is expected on Wednesday as a strong cold front sweeps into the region from the west. In particular, there is an enhanced risk for thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds during the afternoon and early evening across the entire area,” the NWS website said of an area including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. “Additionally, these storms will be capable of producing large hail and potentially a few tornadoes. The main time frame for severe weather will occur from roughly noon to 8 p.m. ET (Eastern Time) on Wednesday.”

The greater Kingsport area is under a wind advisory for much of Wednesday into the evening.

“Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 a.m.,” the Wednesday daytime forecast for zip code 37660 said as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. “Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. High near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

For Wednesday night: “Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.”