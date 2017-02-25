Sullivan BOE ties up loose ends for transfer of North to city

Those include how the money is transferred and then retransferred for Kingsport’s purchase of Sullivan North High School/Middle School and making sure the city ends up with legal title to the road leading into North as well as the North building and campus.

However, other questions apparently remain over whether that $140 million, to be split among Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., schools, also would require that a small percentage go to Johnson City schools since Johnson City in the 1980s annexed into Sullivan County near Piney Flats.

The Board of Education in a called meeting voted 5-1 with one absent to approve the changes. BOE member Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights voted no, while member Dan Wells of Kingsport was absent.

BOE Attorney Pat Hull said that the latest plan is for the $140 million in bonds to be issued March 9, not Feb. 28 as most recently planned, with the proceeds expected to be paid to the county March 22. The money would be split among the eligible school systems by the county; then, he said, Kingsport would return $20 million in exchange for its purchase of North. However, the county would continue to use North as a school until it no longer needed the facility and then turn it over to the city.

The money for the county will be held by the county trustee’s office, with expenditures to go through county billing and procurement, Rafalowski said.

Aside from buying, renovating and using North, Kingsport also will build a Regional Science and Technology Center at Dobyns-Bennett High School with its bond money, while the county is to build a 1,700-student high school near Exit 63 of Interstate 81 and a new middle school near Sullivan East High School, and Bristol is to build a new Vance Middle School.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said that depending on how this school year’s average daily attendance (ADA) works out, the money likely would be split with $40 million to $43 million going to Kingsport, $65 million to $67 million to the county and about $27 million to Bristol.

The County Commission Tuesday amended the bond resolution it approved in December to add Johnson City to the groups getting funding.

However, County Commissioner Angie Stanley of Colonial Heights, interviewed after the called BOE meeting, said she has requested a Tennessee attorney general’s opinion on the Johnson City matter through state Reps. John Crawford and Bud Hulsey.

Rafalowski said she did not know how much Johnson City Schools’ portion would be if it got a share, but she said it is her understanding that the system would not get any bond money because it does not have a school in Sullivan County. Stanley said that also is her understanding. The idea is that the bonds are countywide but cover only school capital expenditures inside the county’s borders, which Johnson City can’t make, although it does have students from Sullivan County because of annexation.

When Hawkins County issues school bonds, Kingsport City Schools gets a share of the money based on ADA because it has students in a school in Hawkins County, Rafalowski said. That is the same understanding Stanley said she has after talking with a Tennessee School Boards Association official, but she said the attorney general’s opinion should clear up the matter.

Hull said the bond counsel demanded the changes clarifying the road ownership and handling of the bond proceeds, but he said he didn’t have a ready answer about the Johnson City funding question.

“It (the amended agreement the school board approved) is a necessary component of getting the bonds issued,” Hull said.