Deputies to ride along on Sullivan school buses

That means illegally passing a stopped school bus may mean a ticket from an officer.

“We are pleased to let you know that in an effort to monitor and proactively address traffic and safety violations, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be randomly riding Sullivan County Department of Education school buses throughout the remainder of this school year,” county Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in a Thursday email message to parents.

“The purpose is to observe motor vehicle drivers and bus drivers. In conjunction with the officer riding the bus, an additional officer will follow the bus and will be able to address any traffic violations that are witnessed. In no way are the officers riding the buses because of student disciplinary issues nor will they be dealing with any student bus rider disciplinary issues,” Rafalowski said in the email.

A late August article in the Kingsport Times-News recounted reports of near hits from illegal driving moves in local school systems, as well as nationally.

“It’s more or less to engage and enforce safety surrounding school buses,” Rafalowski said Friday. It is mainly to “see what the other driver around the buses are doing.” She said rarely does a week, or sometime a day, go by during the school year when someone calls in to report a vehicle illegally passing a stopped school bus with its stop sign extended or otherwise driving recklessly or dangerously around a school bus.

“It’s actually an initiative from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office,” Rafalowski said. “We have agreed for a deputy to ride our buses.” She said she hopes the possibility of a deputy seeing illegal traffic moves around a school bus will make people think twice before they make illegal moves.

“It’s been an ongoing conversation,” Rafalowski said. “We get calls from community members all the time.” However, she said it is difficult to track down and prosecute illegal driving moves based on citizen information and/or camera videos from some buses equipped with cameras. In addition, she said most of the cameras focus on the students in the bus, not traffic surrounding the bus.

The system has 109 large buses, operated by contractors, and 22 small buses, operated directly by the county. Andy Hare of central office oversees transportation for the county school system.

A school bus safety debate has long surrounded the issue of mandatory seat belts on school buses, which re-emeraged after a fatal bus crash in Chattanooga last year. Some Tennessee lawmakers filed bills to require seat belts on buses. Kingsport City Schools mandates them on all its buses.