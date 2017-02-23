Ailshie defends lockdown at D-B

With an 18-year-old alleged murderer at large throughout the school day, Ailshie said school system officials felt it was best to have a soft lockdown of D-B and the Palmer Early Learning Center across Fort Henry Drive from shortly after noon until the end of the school day.

The murder suspect, who allegedly left another man critically injured, is Anthony Lee Moosman, 502 Clinchfield St. He was taken into police custody late Tuesday after a Monday night shooting that left Stephen Caudill dead and Clayton Ray seriously wounded at an apartment building at 391 Lynn Ave. in the Lynn Garden community.

“We just wanted to be safe,” Ailshie said. “These young adults are more likely to have friends who are high school age.”

Palmer was affected because it is across the street from D-B. He said other schools were asked not to let students outside for recess that afternoon, confirming what a parent with a child at Adams Elementary said.

During the lockdown, when D-B students and teachers spent about four hours in their C block classrooms, a broadcasting class did not receive any lunch, and other classrooms received lunch at least as late as 2 p.m. Also, a student in the broadcasting class resorted to urinating into a cup away from other students. A parent of one of the students contacted the Kingsport Times-News Tuesday to relay that information from his son, which was confirmed by another student in the class.

Barbara Dishner contacted the Kingsport Times-News Wednesday to express support for the lockdown decision after reading Wednesday’s article about the lockdown.

“I want to give them (school officials) a big thank you for protecting our children yesterday,” Dishner said. “I would rather have my child alive and pee in the floor or whatever they have to do.”

Parent Clint Davis told the Times-News on Tuesday afternoon that, according to his son, a girl in the broadcasting class went upstairs to urinate in a cup, away from the other students and teacher.

“Our main concern was everybody was safe. We would never want anybody to go without food. But safety is first,” Ailshie said Wednesday after a ribbon cutting and open house at D-B EXCEL downtown.

“Our stance is always going to be we’re going to err on the side of caution,” Ailshie said, adding that he believes the inconvenience was worth the safety. “I don’t think we’ve had any complaints. I think they (parents) understand.”

Davis, however, questioned the school system’s readiness to deal with a long-term lockdown and the decision to impose it. He said he was “a little concerned” about the lack of bathroom access.

“The guy (Moosman) wasn’t in the area,” Davis said Tuesday afternoon after school was dismissed. “It doesn’t sound like D-B was prepared for a long-term lockdown.”

School officials did not deny that students missed lunch or that one urinated into a cup. During a lockdown, access to bathrooms is not allowed because of safety concerns.

Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True attributed the meal oversight to the size of the student body, more than 2,200, and the difficulty of getting meals delivered throughout the building. One student said her class didn’t get lunch until about 2 p.m. D-B dismisses at 2:45 p.m. for block classes and at 3 p.m. for singleton classes.