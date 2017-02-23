Interim CFO appointed for Northeast State

TBR officials visited the college Feb. 9-10 after a faculty no confidence vote alleging over-expansion, unrealistic revenue projections and an “environment of distrust,” among other things.

“The information we received from TBR is they are actions, not recommendations,” Faculty Senate President Francis Canedo said in a Thursday interview, although TBR spokesman Rick Locker and Gilliam called them recommendations, which Gilliam adopted.

“We are just waiting on the final document of the TBR audit team,” Canedo said in an email. “We would like to reassert that the investigative audit by TBR has not yet been completed and that the three interim actions included in the email are immediate steps required by the TBR team.”

Locker said Gilliam sent out an email to faculty Thursday morning after returning from a Nashville meeting with TBR officials Wednesday.

“As president of Northeast State Community College, I am committed to moving the college forward and addressing the following issues under the guidance of the Tennessee Board of Regents,” Gilliam said in her email.

The three interim actions addressing some issues in the faculty vote based on a Faculty Senate recommendation include hiring Rosemary Jackson as interim chief financial officer (CFO), having a TBR Office of Academic Affairs review of academic management, and searching for and implementing best practices on shared management on the campus among TBR, Gilliam, faculty and others.

The TBR team included the vice chancellors, general counsel and chief audit executive of the system’s offices of Academic Affairs, Business and Finance, General Counsel and System-Wide Internal Audit.

Jackson, retired vice president for business affairs at Walters State Community College, was on campus Thursday, Canedo said, and will serve while the search for a permanent CFO is underway, Gilliam’s email said. A certified public accountant, Jackson supervised business affairs at Walters State in Morristown from 2005 until her retirement last June. She will serve as interim CFO through June 30 of this year.

Jackson replaces retired CFO Steve Campbell, Gilliam said in the email.

“During her 11-year tenure as vice president for business affairs at Walters State Community College, Dr. Jackson had management responsibility for development and monitoring of the college’s budget and financial accounting functions. In the interim role at Northeast, she will lead the college’s finance operations, serve as a key advisor to President Gilliam and be on the team searching for a new permanent CFO. Northeast and TBR will work to develop and implement best practices in managing finances, in alignment with strategic planning priorities for student success and to meet the needs of employers. Applications are currently being processed for a permanent replacement for the CFO position.”

As for academic management, Gilliam’s email said the the structure of the college’s academic affairs will “undergo a review to ensure that it is sufficiently resourced and able to meet the ongoing demands of the college’s accrediting agency (the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges), state and federal reporting obligations and the appropriate oversight of campus academic initiatives. The review will be conducted by the TBR Office of Academic Affairs.”

Locker said Tristan Denley, TBR vice chancellor of academic affairs, will spearhead that effort.

And addressing shared governance, Gilliam wrote that “Northeast, TBR, and the Faculty Senate will work together to identify and implement best practices in collaboration and communication between faculty, staff, college administration and others in the campus community, with a focus on student success.”

TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings, according to the Gilliam email, emphasized that the interim action recommendations from the TBR team are not the final conclusions of either the team or the TBR system office. TBR will continue its process to complete the review of issues raised by the Faculty Senate.

“The larger work of the TBR team is continuing. It is not finished,” Locker said.

Canedo in an email later in the day said the faculty welcomed Jackson and her expertise.

“We recognize this as an important first step in getting the college back into working order. We also see this step as a vindication of the Faculty Senate and the faculty at large concerning the issues raised by the vote of no confidence in Dr. Gilliam,” Canedo wrote.

“We would like to reiterate that calling for a vote of no confidence was a last resort after many months of the Faculty Senate attempting to resolve these issues and being summarily ignored or dismissed. The result of the vote sends the message that we were acting and continue to act as representatives of the faculty at large. We worked hard to deliver the message in a number of ways before this final resort,” Canedo wrote.