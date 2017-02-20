Sullivan BOE session to address transfer of North to city

As part of a countywide $140 million bond issue, Kingsport is to give $20 million of its proceeds to the county in exchange for the North building, which the city is to convert into a middle school.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Friday that the meeting will address two issues that need to be handled before the planned selling of bonds Feb. 27. Proceeds will be available a few weeks after the sale.

One issue is that the ownership of the road leading into the school is in the county’s name, not the BOE’s, but she said that will be remedied at the meeting. The other is a procedure, to be spelled out in writing and approved by the board, that the city will receive its full share of bond proceeds and then turn them over to the county in exchange for North after it ceases being used as a county school or no later than June 30, 2021.

The County Commission in December approved the bond issue, which will fund a new county high school near Exit 63 of Interstate 81 and a new middle school near Sullivan East High, a science and technology building at Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High and some work to convert North to a city middle school and a new Vance Middle School in Bristol, Tenn.

Rafalowski said the bond counsel needs only action by the school board, not the commission or any city bodies, according to County Attorney Dan Street. The called county BOE meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building off the Blountville Bypass.