D-B's Chandler Woods is a Presidential Scholar candidate

Dobyns-Bennett senior Chandler Woods is one of 4,000 initial candidates in this year’s Presidential Scholars program, competing with top high school students nominated across the country. He is head drum major for the D-B marching band and the son of Jon and Melissa Woods.

“The Presidential Scholars Award is one of the most distinguished awards a high school student can earn,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said. “This recognition is most deserving, as Chandler has invested countless hours of hard work and has a relentless commitment toward his personal and academic goals. He has served as a model student, and I have no doubt he will represent our school, district and the city of Kingsport admirably through this recognition.”

Students chosen as Presidential Scholars receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. in June for National Recognition Weekend featuring various events, enrichment activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony. During their visit, scholars have access to important national and international figures, including government officials, educators, authors, musicians, scientists and others. In the history of the program, only three D-B students have become scholars, the last in 2005.

“I just come from a world-class education system,” the 17-year-old Chandler said Friday, adding that he wants to thank teachers and others who have helped him in his educational career. He will turn 18 the month of the scholars trip.

Chandler in 2015 was the regional winner for the Tennessee School Boards Association Northeast Region Award. According to Hampton, Chandler has an aggressive academic schedule and is highly ranked academically in his class. Woods said this school year he was ranked valedictorian for the Class of 2017 until after last semester, when he fell to third. He said he has a weighted grade point average of 4.5.

The scholars program recognizes and honors the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academic success, leadership and service to school and community. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrated exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields. Annually, up to 161 students are named Presidential Scholars.

Application is by invitation only. Students are invited to apply based on their scores on the SAT or ACT exam or their nomination by a chief state school officer the year of their graduation from high school. Chandler got a perfect 36 score on the ACT. His SAT score was 1570 out of a possible 1600, a perfect 800 in math and 770 of 800 in English.

His extracurricular activities include service at his church, Colonial Heights Christian, through music as a choir member and serving on a youth council. He also has been active in recreation league sports, including basketball and baseball. He was a drum major since his sophomore year and head drum major since his junior year. In September of 2013 he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. However, he said with the help of Dr. Chris Morris locally and Duke University physicians, he is able to be a drum major with no pain.

He plans a medical career as a rheumatologist, a physician who specializes in treating rheumatoid arthritis. Chandler said he hopes to go to a top tier college and earn a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He said he has been accepted to the University of Tennessee and Georgia Tech and is awaiting scholarship and acceptance offers from other schools, including some Ivy League ones.

Students who qualify for the program automatically receive applications. Applicants are narrowed to 560 semifinalists, and from that number the Presidential Scholars are selected. Important milestones for remaining steps of the selection process include nominees completing the Presidential Scholars application in February, semifinalists being announced in April and national winners being announced in May.

For more information about the program, contact the D-B counseling office at (423) 378.8409 or the program’s website, www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.

