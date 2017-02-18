KCS custodians disinfecting schools for Monday's reopening

They have a special weapon called HDQL 10, but more on that later.

Custodians across the 7,300-student system used the two non-student days to clean and disinfect the schools, which KCS custodial field supervisor Terry Cutshall said was done to kill any lingering flu and other viruses or bacteria on doorknobs, lockers, desktops and other frequently touched surfaces.

“It’s a daunting task,” Cutshall said.

KCS has 17 custodians at D-B, part of 65 systemwide who clean and help maintain 1.4 million square feet of building space in 14 facilities. Of the 65, six were out sick Friday, which is a little better than the more than 10 percent of students who were absent or who left school Wednesday when the decision to close schools came.

KCS joined a majority of local schools in closing for illness, although the timing has varied across the region. Sullivan and Hawkins counties closed Monday and Tuesday; Scott County, Monday; Washington County, Tenn., Thursday and Friday. Johnson City closed for illness Friday and already was scheduled to be out for Presidents’ Day on Monday.

School systems have reported students and staff out for flu, strep, intestinal and stomach viruses, rhinovirus and sinus infections.

“Our daily routine is desks and all touch points,” Cutshall said.

However, Cutshall and D-B head custodian Tracy Dingus said the work Thursday and Friday was more thorough and meticulous. The custodians even took on disinfecting the Buck Van Huss Dome.

“We are making sure everything is clean and more disinfected than what we normally put out,” Dingus said.

Normally, one group of custodians works a morning shift and another an evening shift, but Thursday and Friday all who were available were on day shift. In most instances, they first cleaned selected surfaces, then disinfected them.

Of an arsenal of six cleaners from Spartan Chemicals, five are used on a routine basis, and two were in high use Friday.

One is Peroxy, a peroxide-based cleaner that replaces bleach. Custodians Sarah McConnell, Austin Bowery, Brittany Boyle, Larry Rose and Bill Carter were using that Friday morning in Joanne Nash’s social studies classroom at D-B.

The other is HDQL 10, a hospital-grade disinfectant that kills the flu virus and a host of other viruses and bacteria including rhinovirus, staph, strep, MERSA, HIV and hepatitis. It is used on surfaces after Peroxy is applied. Unlike Peroxy, it is not wiped off but allowed to dry in order to be most effective, Cutshall said.

As each classroom was cleaned, custodians left a yellow Post-it note with a “C” on it for clean and then a pink note for disinfected. Cutshall said the extra work is possible because of the absence of students and most teachers and staff.

Cutshall and Dingus pointed out that each pod or area of D-B has hand sanitiizer available for staff and students.