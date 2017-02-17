Roan Scholar Adam Rosenbalm 'leads with action'

“Be genuine with everyone and show love in all situations,” Rosenbalm said in describing what he strives for every day in his leadership roles.

Those include serving as president of his school’s honor society, president of the senior class and captain of both the varsity men’s basketball and soccer teams. Rosenbalm identified his work on several mission trips to Belize, organized by the school, as one of the most impactful activities in which he has participated during high school.

He said he’s found being a leader is to “build up people around you,” which he said can be summed up by convincing people to “believe in yourself.”

“The opportunity to provide a fundamental need to a group of people left a huge impact in myself as well as this community,” he said.

“I’m very excited about it,” Rosenbalm said of the Roan program, which he said is designed to build leaders by, among other things, getting students out of their comfort zones. He is undecided on his major but is interested in business, marketing and financial planning. He said he probably will seek a graduate degree and has a weighted grade point average of more than 4.0.

Cindy Beal, Rosenbalm’s guidance counselor, said that he “has the respect of his teammates, peers in class, faculty and staff.

“He has an exemplary character, compassion, a desire to help others who may be struggling, is an encourager and leads with action,” she also said.

Rosenbalm, 18, lives in Blountville and has two brothers, Noah at King University and Gabe at TCCS, as well as two sisters, Anna Catherine and Abby, who are also at TCCS. His parents are Wes and Elizabeth Rosenbalm. He and other TCCS students who will attend ETSU in the fall were recognized Thursday during a visit by ETSU President Brian Noland to the school.

The other seven Roan newcomers, who will join 22 returning Roan Scholars on campus this fall, are Katie Barlowe of A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, N.C.; Tiffany Cook of Cherokee High School in Rogersville; Larissa Copley of Grainger High School in Rutledge; Cierra Linka of South Greene High School near Greeneville; Connor McClelland of Daniel Boone High School in Gray; Austin Ramsey of Sullivan Central High School in Blountville; and Iris Rubi Estrada Romero of Avery County High School in Newland, N.C.

This year’s class of Roan Scholars was selected from a pool of nearly 100 students nominated by more than 60 high schools in 27 eligible counties throughout our region, including, for the first time, Buncombe County, N.C.

A student’s potential for leadership excellence and lifelong impact is the distinguishing factor in his or her selection as a Roan Scholar by the Roan Steering Committee. The Roan, which is funded primarily by private donations, was established in 1997 by Louis H. Gump to attract the region’s most promising young leaders and develop each student’s unique leadership potential.

For more information about the program, contact the Roan office at (423) 439-7677 or RoanScholars@etsu.edu or visit the Roan website at www.RoanScholars.org.