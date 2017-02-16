D-B principal: No outside food or outside food deliveries to students allowed

A renewed ban on outside commercially prepared food and outside food delivery to students at Dobyns-Bennett High School started this week.

In a Feb. 13 email to parents and guardians, Principal Chris Hampton said that effective Valentine’s Day, outside food and beverages could not be brought by or delivered to the roughly 2,200-students at D-B.

“I am reaching out today to share some information regarding district expectations that have not been closely monitored by our school since the implementation of Tribe Time,” Hampton wrote of a common lunch period the school system implemented at the start of the 2015-16 school year. “Per our district handbook (page 21), parents/guardians and students are asked not to bring/deliver food or beverages from outside eating establishments to school.”

The policy says, “Please do not bring outside food or beverages to your child from any outside eating establishment.” It does not specifically address outside deliveries. However, Board of Education Policy 3.500 says, in part, “Food or drink packaged at commercial food establishments shall not be brought in to the cafeteria to be consumed by students during their regular mealtimes” and that any sale of food and beverages “to students in the dining area during the hours of meal service shall be by the school nutrition program.”

Judy Hooker, executive assistant to Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True, after talking with Hampton said the ban would not affect students taking things into the building in the morning or after school and that with Tribe Time, the designated dining areas are throughout the school. She said Robinson Middle School sent out a similar notice to parents last week. Also, bagged lunches students carry in from home are not affected, she said.

“The gist of the change is that we have asked no restaurant deliveries during lunch for the reasons listed in the email,” Hampton said in an email. “Nothing else has changed from what we have been doing for the last several years.”

Federal U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations and unwieldy deliveries are the two reasons for the ban, Hampton wrote.

“The first and most important reason is a noncompetition regulation from the USDA, which protects school cafeterias from the competition of outside establishments. Food services in our school system are completely self-supported through sales within our schools, and allowing outside items serves as direct competition for their business,” Hampton wrote. “The other reason for this expectation involves the difficulty of managing dropped off items. The size of our school makes it very challenging to manage the number of food and beverage deliveries we have had in recent weeks.”

The bottom line is that as of Feb. 14, 2017, “Dobyns-Bennett will no longer accept food and beverage drop-offs/deliveries that originate from outside eating establishments. We will continue to accept lunch money that has been forgotten or bag lunches (prepared from home) for students who have special dietary needs. Please remember that money can also be added to student lunch accounts electronically via our district website,” Hampton wrote. “Thank you in advance for your cooperation with helping us honor this mandate.”