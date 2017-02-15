TCCS senior, future physician headed to Furman on scholarship

Even as a small girl, she wanted to become a doctor like her dad, Dr. Grat Correll of Wellmont Medical Associates in Bristol, Tenn. And as a teenager, she’s already been on a series of medical missions overseas.

“I have known ever since I was little,” Katy said in a recent interview. “I would always answer, ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad.’ ”

Now as Katy approaches her 18th birthday and graduation from Tri-Cities Christian School, where she has a weighted grade point average of more than 4.0, she is on her way to Furman University, where she plans to earn an undergraduate degree in Spanish. After that, she envisions attending medical school, possibly at the University of South Carolina in Greenville or the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.

During her junior year, Katy found out she had been chosen as a Furman Scholar, which will carry a scholarship of at least $7,500. And in November, after several sit-down meetings with the dean of admissions, she was notified that she had won the Bell Tower Scholarship, which is valued at $17,000 a year for four years. Because Furman is a private college, its tuition is $50,000 to $55,000 a year, but she has applied for other scholarships.

“Tri-Cities (Christian) has been very helpful getting me into programs I need to get into,” Katy said.

In addition, she credited the whole TCCS faculty in general and in particular guidance counselor Cindy Beal for helping her with college and scholarship plans. She said Furman officials told her they were impressed with her being from a private high school and with her academic rigor, including taking physics and calculus in high school. Her ACT composite was 29 out of a possible 36, while her SAT was 1,350 out of a possible 1,600.

Katy’s mom is Christy Correll, and her brother is Andrew Correll, a freshman at TCCS. Katy said she has enjoyed her time at the school, where she is among a graduating class of 22, including Adam Rosenbalm, who is one of eight new Roan Scholars at East Tennessee State University.

Aside from the multiple medical missions, which a Furman official cited in her acceptance to the school, Katy is an intern at Celebration Church in Blountville. She helps with the church’s creative arts studio, which focuses on art, music and dance, and teaches dance.

Katy has participated in multiple mission trips to Belize, organized by TCCS, as well as one to Ecuador with her father.