The right stuff: Gate City academic team heading to state for first time since 2006

The team punched its ticket to state after placing in last weekend’s Region 2A West tournament. It is the first time the team has made the state tournmanent since 2006.

“One of this program’s goals for several years has been to make it to the VHSL (Virginia High School League) state tournament,” coach Sarah Whisenhunt said. “Every year we have worked to do more and more in preparing good players and good teams. It’s been paying off, and these kids deserve an indescribable amount of praise for their efforts.”

Sydney Jones, a senior and the team captain, said the opportunity to compete at state means the world to the team. She credits hard work and her teammates for the group’s success.

Jones and fellow senior Mitchell Cassell both joined the team in eighth grade.

“This season is the culmination of five years of work,” Cassell said. “We finally get to go to state and we have a shot at winning.”

Gate City defeated the Wise Central Warriors three games in a row to make it to the regional championship round last weekend. The loss sent the Warriors into the losers’ bracket, where they had to battle Grundy and Tazewell.

The Warriors made it through all their opponents to set up a rematch with the Blue Devils.

Gate City did not have the same success during the championship round, losing the two matches by a score of 320-160 and 270-150. The win gave Wise Central its third consecutive Region 2A West crown.

“Central is the defending state champion and the team played that way after the round three loss to us,” Whisenhunt said. “One thing we have to work on for state is how to finish strong. Our players can put their best out there and keep winning.”

State tournament play will begin on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Blue Devils will take on Maggie Walker Governor’s School, the 2A East champion, and George Mason, the 2A East runner-up. The tournament will be a three-game, round robin format.

In between rounds, the Blue Devils will again spar with Wise Central, marking their 10th matchup of the season.

Making it to state for the first time in 11 years is a big accomplishment, but the Gate City team is already a success.

“I am so proud to tell people I’m a part of the Gate City High School academic team," said sophomore Vayda Darnell. “I’m beyond astounded with all the support we have gotten this season, and I can’t wait for us to try and bring back a state title for Gate City.”