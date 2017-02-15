Kingsport schools closed Thursday, Friday

KCS announced the closing about 4 p.m. Thursday, the day that schools in Hawkins and Sullivan counties and Tri-Cities Christian School in Blountville resumed. Johnson County announced Tuesday it would be closed Thursday and Friday, while Johnson City and Washington County announced their closings Wednesday afternoon. Schools in the area have reported being hit by the flu, norovirus, stomach and intestinal viruses, strep and sinus infections. Knoxville area schools were closed for illness last week.

“Kingsport City Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 17 due to student and staff illness and to allow for additional facility cleaning,” KCS Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True emailed at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday.True, in Nashville for Tennessee School Board Associaition’s Day on the Hill, in a later interview said he didn’t know the exact attendance rate for Wednesday but that by day’s end, 800 students were absent or had left school and 80 staff were the same. The system has more than 7,300 students, so that would drop the percentage of students at the close of school Wednesday to less than 90 percent.

Scott County, Va., and Greene County, Tenn., schools were closed Monday.

