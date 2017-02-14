Scott County schools took a sick day Monday

Students will return to school today. It was a move Scott County Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith said was made to help sick students get better and prevent the spread of more illness.

"We had been monitoring our absenteeism throughout last week," he said. "There were 400 students absent Friday. We decided to close to give our students a little break."

There are currently 3,456 students enrolled in Scott County schools.

The move came after Sullivan and Hawkins counties’ schools announced they would be closed the first two days of this week due to illness.

The Scott County custodial staff took Monday to thoroughly clean the eight schools in the system, Smith said. He said the staff would take additional time and focus on areas that need some additional cleaning, like door knobs.

Smith said the schools are usually able to clean better during snow days. But snow days have been lacking during the mild winter the region is experiencing. He said the system has only taken four snow days this year. Monday was the fifth missed day for schools in the county.

Taking another school day off for illness is something the school system did not take lightly and hopes to not repeat.

"Our hopes are we never have to do this again," Smith said.