First Book: Putting books in the hands of children pays long-term dividends

The nonprofit organization collected money to distribute grants to purchase over 15,000 books last year for 18 different organizations and schools serving mostly underprivileged children, not just within the city of Kingsport, but also Sullivan County in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia.

The success of a child in school, Branham said, can be traced back to the number of books they had in their home as a child. The fewer the books, the less chance they’ll grow their love of learning. Which is why she’s advocating for caretakers to read with and make books a priority for their children.

“There is research behind this,” Branham said. “The biggest most glaring measurable factor on how well children do in school is not their background or what their parents do, or even how much money their parents have. It is how many books they own in their house. If they’re taught that books are important and should be a part of their life, they’ll read more, which means they’ll do better in school and, eventually, in the rest of their lives.”

Branham’s own face lights up as she describes the feeling of watching excited children pick out their own books. “The more children feel connected to books, the more their vocabulary develops and the more their ideas increase. Had they not read those books, they might not have encountered those words and ideas any other way. Children need access to books and educational material.”

Branham passionately requests help from local organizations, businesses and individuals since that’s where funding for First Book Greater Kingsport comes from. “We want to expand our reach into the surrounding counties, but we can only go as far as the money will take us.”

Partner with First Book and send your donations to First Book Greater Kingsport, P.O. Box 7488, Kingsport, TN 37664-7488.

First Book will partner with Friends of the Kingsport Public Library to host a book fair, March 16-19, at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. There will be over 20,000 printed books, comic books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs and vinyl record albums available for purchase at second hand price.

The preview sale is from 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday, March 16, for a $10 admission price. Admission is free on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Half price sale begins Saturday at 4 p.m. Then, it’s $10 bag sale on Sunday from 12:45 to 5 p.m.

The book fair hosts will evenly split the money raised to continue to support local literacy programs. Find out more about the book fair online or email KingsportBookFair@gmail.com or call 423-967-7135.