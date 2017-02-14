Hawkins, Sullivan students returning to class Wednesday

Students and staff in Sullivan County and Hawkins County public schools and Tri-Cities Christian School are to return school Wednesday, while students in Scott County and Greene County returned to school Tuesday.

Directors of schools in Hawkins and Sullivan counties said they hoped the two-day weekend and two weekdays out of school will help absenteeism that hit local school systems last week, both by breaking contact among students and staff that could spread flu and other illness and by giving folks time to recover. The area closures followed the greater Knoxville area being hit hard last week, with most schools there being out Tuesday through Friday. Aside from flu, school officials reported illnesses including stomach and intestinal viruses, sinus infections, strep and norovirus.

In both local Northeast Tennessee county systems, custodial staff spent the two extra days disinfecting schools across the districts. And although the directors are anxious for classes to resume, they said those who are sick and contagious should remain out of school. In contrast, Kingsport City Schools remained open last week and this week, as did schools in Washington County and Johnson City.

Although both directors said they are glad the school systems are getting back in session, they said students and staff who are still sick or got sick over the break need to use common sense and not put themselves and others at risk.

“If a student is sick, especially if they are contagious, that student should not come to school,” Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes said. He said those with a temperature of more than 100.5, diarrhea and/or vomiting should stay home and would be sent home if they come to school.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said she remembers Sullivan schools closed for illness sometime in her career with the system, which goes back to the late 1970s, while Starnes said Hawkins schools were out for illness 10 to 14 years ago. The winter of 2016-17 thus far has been unseasonably warm. Sullivan and Hawkins have missed three days of school for weather plus the two days for illness.

“Hopefully, things will have improved,” Rafalowski said of illness that got that system’s student attendance down to about 91 percent Friday, following a cyclical week that saw absences up last Wednesday, down on Thursday and then up again Friday. “We focused (disinfectants) on the high impact areas.”

Rafalowski and Starnes said those areas subject to special disinfecting included door knobs, bathrooms, desks, lockers and entrances. Both systems couldn’t get enough substitute teachers to fill in for ill teachers last week, the directors said, so other staff stepped up to take over classrooms.

Both also reported that some schools were hit especially hard. Starnes said Cherokee High, the K-8 Bulls Gap School, St. Clair and Mooresburg elementaries were hit hard, as were Hawkins Elementary and Joseph Rogers Primary in Rogersville, all in eastern Hawkins County. He said many of those hit the hardest had attendance not much more than 80 percent. North High/Middle School, Sullivan East High and Holston Valley Middle had lower attendance than other schools, Rafalowski said.

In contrast, Rafalowski said Sullivan saw little illness at Rock Springs and Indian Springs elementary schools, both in the greater Kingpsort area in the eastern and middle part of the county, while Starnes said western Hawkins County schools including Mount Carmel and Church Hill elementaries saw less illness impact.

“I don’t have any explanation why in our area we are seeing high absentee rates in some areas and in some areas our attendance rates were great,” Rafalowski said.