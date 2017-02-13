Central entrepreneur Austin Ramsey ready to make his mark as Roan Scholar

He has started a disc jockey business as well as a computer consulting one before moving on to a dronography business, the taking of photographs and videos using a drone.

Soon the high-flying entrepreneur will reach two more milestones: graduation from Sullivan Central High School and entrance into East Tennessee State University as one of eight new members of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program, which provides a full scholarship and other perks at ETSU. Laying claim to the title of serial entrepreneur is in addition to his work in the 4-H Club that ties in with drones and computers.

“From working with computer clients each day to working with seniors at the nursing home, I cherish these moments as I gain insight about their past and improve their future,” said Ramsey, the youth leader of the National 4-H GIS (geographical information system) Leadership Team, who has competed and spoken at state and regional GIS conferences.

During a workshop at the National 4-H Healthy Living Center in Washington, D.C., later this month, he will present on “Analyzing Your Community’s Health with GIS Technology.”

Ramsey, whose father is Sullivan County agricultural extension agent and county director Chris Ramsey, also will present later this year on GIS as part of a 4-H team at the Ersi User Conference in July, joining students from Tennessee, New York, California and North Carolina. And in 2016, the Sullivan County Local Emergency Planning Committee awarded him the Community Impact Appreciation Award for his use of technical skills to benefit emergency planning in the county.

Ramsey has “remained genuine and sincere, constantly striving to do his best and finding opportunities that can impact others,” said Brittany Jones, his school counselor. “Austin will be a driving force for whichever company he ends up working with.”

Ramsey, 18, started his drone business in late 2015 and does work for commercial and residential real estate sales and promotions. He has a drone license and Part 107 certification. He started the disc jockey business in 2010 while at Holston Middle School, and he has done school dances, weddings and corporate functions. He added computer consulting in 2014-15. All are word-of-mouth endeavors. He started with drones with his grandfather and the other two businesses with his grandmother, a real estate agent.

“I still do all three,” Ramsey said recently. “Ever since I was little, I’ve always been somebody who stays active.”

He applied for the Roan Scholars program after talking with Central graduate and Roan member Taylor Martin, who will graduate from ETSU later this year.

Ramsey maintains a 4.0 grade point average at Central, which for his class does not have weighted grade point averages. He has taken dual enrollment classes and will graduate with 15 credit hours from Northeast State Community College.

“I’ve always put my school work first,” Ramsey said. “I plan to continue these small businesses as I can.” His college plan includes studying computer science and business, with a possible information technology degree. As part of the Roan program, he will get to study abroad a semester.

The other seven Roan newcomers, who will join 22 returning Roan Scholars on campus this fall, are Katie Barlowe of A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, N.C.; Tiffany Cook of Cherokee High School; Larissa Copley of Grainger High School in Rutledge; Cierra Linka of South Greene High School; Connor McClelland of Daniel Boone High Schoo; Iris Rubi Estrada Romero of Avery County High School in Newland, N.C.; and Adam Rosenbalm of Tri-Cities Christian High School.

This year’s class of Roan Scholars was selected from a pool of nearly 100 students nominated by more than 60 high schools in 27 eligible counties throughout our region, including, for the first time, Buncombe County, N.C. Five of the eight students are the first from their high schools to be selected for the Roan program. A student’s potential for leadership excellence and lifelong impact is the distinguishing factor in his or her selection as a Roan Scholar by the Roan Steering Committee. The Roan, which is funded primarily by private donations, was established in 1997 by Louis H. Gump to attract the region’s most promising young leaders and develop each student’s unique leadership potential.

“The Roan looks for young men and women with the capacity, desire and drive to become exceptional leaders — individuals who take initiative to identify, learn about, and address needs in their communities and mobilize others to join them in those efforts,” Roan director Scott Jeffress said. “Members of this newest Roan class embody those qualities, and we are confident that for many years to come they will positively impact ETSU, this region and the world. “

The Roan Scholarship includes both a financial award and four years of customized experiences and opportunities, including international travel and study abroad, internships, workshops and seminars, alumni and community leader interaction, and other unique programs, all of which are focused on equipping students for leadership excellence and making a positive impact. In return, Roan Scholars are expected to seek and serve in leadership roles, and, after college, to continue leading and making a significant impact both in their chosen professions and in their communities.

For more information about the program, contact the Roan office at (423) 439-7677 or RoanScholars@etsu.edu or visit the Roan website at www.RoanScholars.org.