Scott County schools improve on SOL assessments

The report was given to board members during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night by Superintendent John Ferguson.

According to the report, SOL assessments for reading improved from 84 percent of students passing in 2014-15 to 87 percent passing last year. Math scores improved from 87 percent to 90 percent. Science scores improved from 86 percent to 89 percent while history scores stood pat at 94 percent for both years.

The SOL pass rate was good enough to see Scott County schools ranked seventh overall in the commonwealth.

One section of the annual report, titled “Highly Qualified Educators and Professional Development,” was cause for concern for Chairman Bill Quillen.

“I noticed Rye Cove High School and Gate City Middle School are our two lowest as far as highly qualified teachers,” he told the board. “We need to work on that a little bit and get our stats up.”

According to the report, a little more than 85 percent of teachers at Rye Cove High School were rated as highly qualified with 92 percent at Gate City Middle. All other schools had 95 percent or above.

Quillen said he understood the report was from last year and things might be different now.

Ferguson explained that many times, schools are having to use teachers outside of their certification area to fill other needs.

In other business, the board:

— Approved revised impasse procedures for the Head Start program.

— Approved Alternative Accreditation Plans and additional Honors English classes for 10th and 11th grade during the upcoming school year.

— Approved a number of overnight field trips as well as a number of coaches around the school system.