Hawkins schools ask for public input on new CTE textbooks

A committee composed of teachers, parents and other stakeholders representing Hawkins County Schools is in the process of reviewing sample publications.

The textbooks being considered have all been reviewed and approved at the state level.

The committee has worked diligently to ensure that each textbook considered meets the Tennessee state standards and provides a level of rigor that will assist in moving students to greater academic proficiency.

The Textbook Committee will seek the input of other county teachers, whose opinions will be considered when the panel makes its final determination.

Additionally, the books being considered for adoption will be on public display at the Charles A. Fuller Training Center (1722 E. Main St., Rogersville) on March 9 from 8:00-11:30 a.m.

Samples of the textbooks from the official state adoption list will be available for the public to view.

Comments from the public may be submitted on March 9 or may be mailed to: Hawkins County Board of Education, 200 North Depot St., Rogersville, TN 37857.

For more information, please contact Richard Hutson at (423) 272-7629, ext. 2021.

The committee will make its final recommendations to the Hawkins County Board of Education at the April board meeting.