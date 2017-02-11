Hawkins, Sullivan schools out Monday and Tuesday for illnesses

Hawkins County and Sullivan County schools will miss two days next week due to flu and other illnesses, the systems announced one after the other Friday afternoon. Both will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

An onslaught of flu, stomach bugs, other viruses and winter illnesses have closed schools in the greater Knoxville area much of the week, and such ailments led to the closure of Tri-Cities Christian School in Blountville Friday.

Tri-Cities Christian officials could not be reached for comment.

The area’s public schools, however, were open Friday. Kingsport City Schools reported less of an impact from illness, and the system is set for a normal school day Monday.

“We’ve been monitoring the attendance last week and this week as well,” Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes said Friday afternoon.

The decision to close schools Monday and Tuesday came as the flu, strep, intestinal and stomach bugs, sinus infections and other illnesses hit Bulls Gap School and Cherokee High the hardest, he said, while St. Clair and Mooresburg elementaries had some absenteeism issues, as did Hawkins Elementary and Joseph Rogers Primary.

Starnes said the system Friday morning had less than 90 percent attendance, and sick students were leaving for home during the day. Overall annual average attendance last year was 94.2 percent. The system could not get enough substitutes to cover for ill teachers, and other staff had to take classrooms. Four bus drivers also were out, he said.

“I think the fluctuation in the weather had some effect, when it’s cold one day and in the 50s the next,” Starnes said.

The system so far has had only three snow days this year.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced the decision later Friday afternoon. She said Sullivan East, Sullivan North High/Middle and Holston Valley Middle were among the hardest hit. Among schools not heavily affected, she said Rock Springs Elementary had only 19 of 416 students out Friday, and Indian Springs Elementary had only 15.

However, she said the system had about 91 percent attendance Friday with 66 staff also out. Most bus drivers work for private contractors, so those who were sick were not included in the 66.

“It’s hard to say exactly what it is,” Rafalowski said of the mix of illnesses.

Rafalowski sent a message Thursday to parents and families, saying the system “will continue to step up our cleaning and sanitizing of our buildings” per procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

“It (missing days for illness) has happened since I’ve been here, but it’s been a long time,” said Rafalowski.

Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said KCS Friday had a roughly 92.5 percent attendance rate compared to an annual normal one of 94 to 95 percent. He said the attendance rate at most schools was in the low 90s, with only one below 90. For instance, he said Washington Elementary was at 94.6 percent most of the week.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel and WVLT TV 8 in Knoxville have reported Knox County public schools and surrounding systems closed because of widespread illnesses. A laundry list of schools in the greater Knoxville area were closed part or most of the week, with those closest to the Tri-Cities being Sevier County (Gatlinburg), Hamblen County (Morristown) and Grainger County.

Fox 17 News in Nashville reported that many Middle Tennessee and Kentucky schools were closed the week of Feb. 6 for illness. The Centers for Disease Control, listed the following in a weekly Flu View report: Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Wyoming.