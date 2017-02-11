Daniel Boone High School remembers Justin Rose

Justin, 16, died this week from injuries he received in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of John France Road and Headtown Road Friday night. Investigators said Justin, who was driving a friend’s car, may not have been familiar with the intersection and was unable to get stopped at the stop sign. The car went across Headtown Road and hit an embankment.

Two other Boone students were also injured as was an adult, Logan Burleson, 25, of the Jonesborough area, whose car Justin was driving. The three students participated in Future Farmers of America at Boone, and Burleson is the FFA sponsor and agriculture teacher at Sullivan South High School.

For more, go to the full version of this article at the Johnson City Press.