Declining enrollment added to the argument for closing Hawkins schools

KINGSPORT — After putting the issue on the back-burner for the past year, Hawkins County school board members are once again weighing their options toward potentially closing the system’s two oldest and smallest schools.

The Hawkins County Board of Education debate heated up in 2015-16 as board members crunched the numbers for keeping Keplar Elementary and McPheeters Bend Elementary open, versus closing both schools.

Those in favor of closing already have plenty of ammunition, such as more than $1.2 million in repairs that needed at both schools before 2020; as well as the potential for saving $5 million in five years by closing both schools.

But, there was also quite a bit of ammunition for those opposed to the closings as well, such as the fact that both schools are among the highest scoring and most celebrated for academic achievement — not just in the county and region, but in the state.

There’s also substantial concern about busing, particularly from Keplar.

Those students mainly reside in the Beech Creek community south of Rogersville all the way to the Sullivan County line and would be transported to Hawkins Elementary and Joseph Rogers Primary in Rogersville.

McPheeters Bend is in the Goshen Valley community south of Church Hill and if closed its students would probably go to Carters Valley and Church Hill Elementary.

The biggest weapon in opposition to the closings, however, may be the population of both communities, who came out to school board meetings in force last year as the BOE discussed the issue.

The case for closing both schools arguably got stronger Thursday morning, however, during a BOE retreat at Eastman Lodge in Kingsport.

Director of Schools Steve Starnes presented the board with information about declining enrollment, not only at McPheeters Bend and Keplar, but at the kindergarten level system wide.

Keplar has now joined McPheeters Bend as the only two schools in Hawkins County with total enrollment less than 100.

Keplar was at 102 last year and is currently at 97, with a kindergarten class of only nine.

McPheeters Bend is at 80 with a kindergarten class of 14.

Declining enrollment means less state funding, but Starnes told the BOE it’s also significant because the state doesn’t provide funding to pay principals at schools with fewer than 100 students.

In fact the state only provides 50 percent funding to pay principals at schools with between 100-250 enrollment, Starnes noted.

The overall county population per grade level averages around 500, but as of Feb. 1 the county’s overall kindergarten population was at 401.

Starnes said that’s the lowest he’s seen it since he became attendance director in 2003.

The school renovation cost estimates are now 4-5 years old, so there’s a good chance that the projected $1.2 million cost is now 5-10 percent higher.

Keplar was built in 1950 and expanded in 1960, and is scheduled for a new roof in 2018-19 ($215,000); but also needs a kitchen and dining room floor ($173,000); a new wastewater treatment plant ($161,000); restroom upgrades ($86,000); paving ($70,000); water and sewer piping ($67,500); and a secured entrance ($61,932).

McPheeters Bend was built in 1961 and is scheduled for a water and sewer line replacement in 2019-20 ($30,000); but also needs a cafeteria and kitchen ($42,500); a gym roof ($44,000); water and sewer lines ($65,000); a cafeteria serving line and new dining floor ($22,000); paving ($48,000); bleachers ($45,000); and a secured entrance ($145,560).

Board members will study the data presented by Starnes Thursday, and the future of both schools will likely to be a topic of discussion and debate at future BOE meetings.

Two more weapons in favor of keeping both schools open are Danita Caldwell and Patti Crawford, who have been the two most persistent and outspoken opponents to closing both schools.

Caldwell and Crawford were also in attendance for Thursday’s retreat.

Crawford told the board her biggest concern is the long bus commute Keplar students will be taking every day if their school is closed.

“When you’re talking about kindergarten, first, second grade kids riding a bus for an hour and a half or two hours — just keep that in your mind, if you would want that to be you child or your grandchild,” she said.

Small community schools have been disappearing for decades.

In the 1930s there were 120 schools in the Hawkins County system. Today there are 18, including the alternative school.

Board chairman Bob Larkins said the board is in agreement that community schools are “invaluable.”

“It’s just whether or not we can find the funding to keep them all open,” Larkins added.

Crawford said the school board can find the funding for both school if it tries.

“We’re taxpayers just like you all are,” Crawford said. “Our schools have been put on the back-burner for a good 20-something years, other than patching. Patching the roof, patching the kitchen floor. ... They should get the same attention as other as other schools, but they’ve not. Think about that. Think about the money that’s been spent on all these other schools, versus our schools when we’re taxpayers just like you are.”