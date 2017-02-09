TBR officials to visit Northeast campus to address no confidence vote on President Gilliam

The group, including financial officials, is to give a report to the full TBR that will be public. However, the meetings on campus are closed to the public and media.

“No idea when the report might be issued. It depends on what they find when they get there and how long it takes to thoroughly explore the issues raised,” interim TBR Communications Director Rick Locker said Tuesday. The next regular meeting of the TBR is March 31 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro’s Smyrna campus.

“The small group from TBR is scheduled to visit the Northeast State campus on Thursday to explore issues raised by the faculty resolution,” Locker said in an email interview. The faculty alleges over-expansion, unrealistic revenue projections and an “environment of distrust,” among other things.

“Because part of the resolution revolves around budget and financial issues, the group will be led by the TBR office of systemwide internal audit and will also include representatives from the TBR offices of academic affairs, business and finance and general counsel,” Locker said. “Applicable state law requires that reports, detailed information, working papers and investigations of reports of improper or wasteful activity be confidential, which means the group’s meetings will not be public. However, the group’s final report to the TBR chancellor and the Board of Regents will be public when it is issued.”

Northeast Faculty Senate Vice President Nona Shepherd said Tuesday that meetings are to begin in the morning, followed by an afternoon meeting to include Faculty Senate President Francis Canedo, Gilliam and TBR officials. The TBR tabbed Gilliam as president in 2009. She has served in that capacity since June of that year, leaving a position in a North Carolina community college.

The Faculty Senate voted no confidence in Gilliam Jan. 30, and the faculty followed suit on Feb. 2. The Senate vote was 10 for no confidence and one abstaining. The faculty vote was 98 no confidence votes, 16 confidence votes, one abstention and 12 not voting. The eligible voters numbered 127, and Shepherd said faculty who couldn’t make voting locations in Blountville, Kingsport and Elizabethton were offered the option of empowering a proxy to vote on their behalf and that some did that.

Canedo issued an email statement to the media Monday evening following up on the statement sent to all faculty and later the media after the Jan. 30 vote.

“We have lots of information we want to talk to the TBR about,” Shepherd said in the email. “We realized we hadn’t been communicating well beyond campus.”

Gilliam in a Feb. 3 interview, as reported by the Times-News Feb. 4, said that a survey found that 80 percent of the faculty supported using technology in the classroom and 80 percent would. The Senate email decried, among other things, what it alleged was the forced use of iPads in all classes by students and instructors. Shepherd said that the survey simply measured faculty opinion on mobile devices, not iPad Minis, and that she is concerned students next school year will be expected to pay the iPad leases with no help like that provided by the Northeast Foundation and Appalachian Regional Commission this school year.

In the Monday email, Shepherd also spoke out against the decision to close the library on the main campus on Saturdays, which she said denied students access on the weekend.

Shepherd also said that when she and Canedo became aware of an anonymous blog critical of Gilliam, they quickly got word to Gilliam. Shepherd said she and Canedo don’t know who is behind the blog, which supported the no confidence vote by the faculty and included some concerns not raised in the senate vote and some that were.