Retirement costs could put Scott County School Board in the red

Superintendent John Ferguson explained the potential deficit to the board during a public hearing on the proposed school budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. The hearing was held Tuesday at the Scott County Career and Technical Center a few minutes before the regular monthly meeting of the school board.

“I do know at this point in time the VRS (Virginia Retirement System), unless something drastically changes, is going up about 11 percent; 14.66 (percent) is what is paid to the professional staff this year, and it’s going up to 16.32 (percent) next year. If we look at the salaries’ comparability to this year from what it would be for next year, we’re looking at an additional ... $300,000 right there,” Ferguson said.

He explained that the amount would have to be paid all in one year. He also said the board is automatically in the hole because of that increase.

In an interview with the Times-News, Ferguson said he has not seen the final numbers for the upcoming budget. But he reiterated that if the new VRS amount is factored in with current salaries, the school board will have to pay an additional $300,000.

He said if the retirement increase holds true, the board could be looking at a deficit.

On top of that, Ferguson told the board about a decrease in Title II funding, which is federal money given to school systems to help improve teacher and principal quality.

Ferguson said that when the federal education system switched from No Child Left Behind to the Every Student Succeeds Act, a provision was omitted that left funding at 2011 student levels. That means that even if the student population dropped below 2011 levels, the school system would not drop below a certain level of funding.

Without the provision in place, the student population from 2015 was used in deciding how much the county will get in Title II money.

Because of that, Scott County is poised to lose 29 percent of its funds, which totals approximately $39,000.

Ferguson said the money is used to fund about three teachers’ salaries, and the remainder is used to reimburse teachers for workshops, license renewal and class reimbursements. Before telling the board about the cuts, Ferguson met with principals around the school to relay the news.

He said he asked for their thoughts on what should be cut to offset the loss of funding — teachers or reimbursement programs. They preferred to cut reimbursements and keep teachers. Ferguson was satisfied with the answer.

“I will not, if I can ever help it, take a person’s livelihood to pay for someone to take a class,” he said.