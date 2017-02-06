Northeast Faculty Senate VP critical of President Gilliam's remarks to media

The statement from Professor Nona Shepherd, vice president of the Faculty Senate, took Gilliam to task for statements to the media that Shepherd claimed imply faculty members do not have the best interests of students at heart. Shepherd’s statement was transmitted in an email from Faculty Senate President Francis Canedo. The senate recommended a no confidence vote Jan. 30, and the faculty took such a vote Feb. 2.

“Now that the vote of no confidence against Dr. Janice Gilliam has been taken, we would like to express our reasons for the vote,” Shepherd wrote. “The vote of no confidence was a measure of last resort, and not an action that any faculty member took lightly. The Faculty Senate neither engineered nor desired this vote of no confidence; in fact, we spent countless hours trying to communicate faculty concerns to the president, who turned a deaf ear, and the mood on voting day was somber. Faculty do not see the vote of no confidence as a victory but as a testimony to the current crisis. Years of stonewalling forced faculty to take this action, and we never wanted to be in this position. However, the faculty fear for our college, for our students and for our colleagues.”

Shepherd made five points, including that the faculty concerns are “real, not fabricated” or the product of the “rumor mill.”

“We listen and respond to their (students’) needs daily. We are the academic advisors who help them figure out how to pursue their dreams. We are the club advisors who dedicate many hours to help them engage as members of the college community. We are the instructors who encourage their success in the classroom. We give voice to our students’ concerns about the financial hardship placed on them by some of the initiatives brought forth by Dr. Gilliam's administration.”

Shepherd also wrote that “Gilliam does not seek comprehensive faculty input prior to implementing initiatives,” as well as writing that Gilliam “consistently undervalues the people around her.

“For example, the recent personnel cuts have cost the college decades of experience as well as valuable student resources. For instance, the college’s library is no longer open on Saturdays, a hardship on working students. Students have also asked why they were not consulted about eBooks, mobile devices, means of communication with them, and cutting extracurricular funding. And when faculty input is ignored, this dismisses years of teaching experience from committed faculty.

And Shepherd said while Gilliam says she is open to suggestions, “in our experience, she is not. In the last several months, Dr. Gilliam has abruptly changed years of policy regarding requests for information. This in itself has raised alarm and that is why we claim the college no longer operates transparently.

“We look forward to the TBR mediators' visit so we can work towards a suitable resolution.”

Among media coverage on the matter, Gilliam responded to the senate and faculty votes in a Feb. 4 article in the Kingsport Times-News. She said, among other things, that she had no plans to resign or retire. She also said that before the faculty vote she requested that TBR send an independent consultant to campus to work through the issues raised by the senate. She said many complaints center on changes made to support Gov. Bill Haslam’s Drive to 55 initiative, which is a goal to have 55 percent of state residents with at least a higher education certificate by 2025. Gilliam also said some cuts were required to make up a budget shortfall following the economy improving and enrollment thus dipping.