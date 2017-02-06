Cherokee H.S. senior named one of eight ETSU Roan Scholars

Cook not only represents her Cherokee classmates as a student member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, she also holds the honor of being the lone student representative on the Tennessee Board of Education.

Cook also played a significant role in Cherokee’s designation as a Safe Sport School by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, an award that recognizes secondary schools that take “crucial steps to keep their athletes free from injuries.”

Only nine secondary schools in Tennessee currently hold this designation.

“Her dedication, perseverance and ability to overcome challenges and communicate effectively with school leaders” were critical to the initiative,” said Cook’s faculty adviser Tommie Loudy. “I feel certain that without her leadership, Cherokee High School would never have been designated a Safe Sport School.”

Cook is among eight high school seniors in the region to be named the newest members of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program at East Tennessee State University.

Hawkins County schools had two Roan Scholars last year: Miranda Evans from Cherokee and Sydney Ross from Volunteer High School.

This year’s class of Roan Scholars was selected from a pool of nearly 100 outstanding students nominated by more than 60 high schools in 27 eligible counties throughout the region.

A student’s potential for leadership excellence and lifelong impact is the distinguishing factor in his or her selection as a Roan Scholar by the Roan Steering Committee.

The scholarship includes a four-year full scholarship. Roan Scholars are expected to seek and serve in leadership roles, and, after college, to continue leading and making a significant impact both in their chosen professions and in their communities.

“The Roan looks for young men and women with the capacity, desire and drive to become exceptional leaders — individuals who take initiative to identify, learn about, and address needs in their communities and mobilize others to join them in those efforts,” said Roan Director Scott Jeffress. “Members of this newest Roan class embody those qualities, and we are confident that for many years to come they will positively impact ETSU, this region and the world. “

Other members of the Roan Class of 2021 include:

• Austin Ramsey from Sullivan Central High School.

As a middle school student, Ramsey created a business focused on providing DJ services. He then went on to create a computer consulting business and most recently started a business venture providing dronography services.

• Adam Rosenbalm from Tri-Cities Christian School.

Rosenbalm serves as president of his school’s Honor Society, senior class president and captain of both the varsity men’s basketball and soccer teams. He identifies his work on several mission trips to Belize as one of the most impactful activities he has participated in during high school.

• Connor McClelland from Daniel Boone High School.

McClelland, who wants to be a U.S. senator, has already had a taste of politics through his participation in Tennessee American Legion Boys State last summer. He served as lieutenant governor and more recently assumed the responsibilities of acting governor. He is also Student Council president and an Eagle Scout.

• Cierra Linka from South Greene High School.

Linka has participated in numerous high school activities, including Students Against Destructive Decisions, Future Farmers of America, the “Move 2 Stand” anti-bullying initiative and Greene County Youth Leadership.

• Larissa Copley from Grainger High School.

Copley is a class officer and vice president of Beta Club. Each week she also helps school staff pack and distribute items confidentially to students in need.

• Iris Rubi Estrada Romero from Avery County High School.

Romero is the only Latino member of her high school’s Student Government Association and the first Latino president of the school’s National Honor Society.

• Katie Barlowe from A.C. Reynolds High School.

Barlowe founded the annual MANNA Student Food Drive, which raises money and food for a local food bank. Barlowe also sought to support her fellow students by founding and leading a chapter of Campus Life ministry at her high school. She also brought attention to the issue of sex trafficking by starting a chapter of the North Carolina-based “Youth 4 Abolition” organization in Asheville.