Sevier principal helps build school, relationships in Dominican Republic village (VIDEO)

But the Kingsport City Schools administrator said the students, their families and others in the Dominican Republic community of Rio Grande are what will stick in her mind the most from her trip to help build a school in the mountains, a Lifetouch Memory Mission organized by Lifetouch Photography.

Flora was among 55 U.S. educators who were in the Dominican Republic Jan. 16-24 to finish the first floor and get the walls and roof on the second floor of the new Rio Grande School, a K-8 facility to serve 70 students. The children currently attend school in a small building with one teacher, but the new structure will allow the student body to be split among three teachers in three classrooms.

In the spring, Flora said, plans are for the school to be completed with the help of another group so the second-floor classrooms can be used.

“We finished all of the first floor and we completed the outskirts of the second floor, the walls and everything,” Flora said Monday. “I had never built a darn thing.”

The group formed a line to pass along blocks and buckets of concrete or mortar at the building site.

“I laid cinder blocks with mortar,” Flora said.

A video of a Lifetouch trip to the Dominican Republic is online at www.lifetouchmemorymission.com/video.html.

Flora said that in college she went on a church mission trip, but she mostly did painting, something she helped do on this trip, too. The group of principals, superintendents, parent-teacher groups and school board members worked with engineers and construction workers from the Dominican Republic on the program.

She said the natives thought the winter days were cold despite temperatures in the 70s, although she said the Americans thought the mountain nights were cold with temperatures down to freezing or below.

“One of the things I think was most powerful about this was the people,” Flora said. “Money brings a facility but relationships bring hope.”

Flora said she and other participants played with the children and visited some families that live in “complete poverty” compared with most Americans.

“Most of the adults in the village are picking in the fields,” Flora said, adding that for eight hours’ work a day they earned $8. Most picked strawberries, although some picked bananas. At one home, she said, the family simply went outside to harvest bananas from a tree.

The families live mostly in dirt-floored huts with sheets for interior walls.

“They were basically branches tied together with aluminum on top,” Flora said, although sometimes boards were used for the outside walls. “My office is larger than their living quarters, my office at Sevier.”

She was referring to the home of a family of six. Flora asked the oldest child, a teenager, through a translator her favorite pastime. The girl responded reading books but during follow-up questions said all the books came from her school classroom instead of a library or store.

“It was really an invigorating experience to see a culture of people so grateful,” Flora said.

She was chosen during a National Distinguished Principals gathering last year to represent Tennessee at the event, which included people from across the country. Almost two years ago, Johnson Elementary Principal Stacy Edwards participated in a Lifetouch school-building trip to Constanza in the Dominican after being chosen from among those who attended a national conference.

Lifetouch photographers also came on the trip to document the work and to offer free student and family portraits in the community.

Flora and the other participants flew into Santa Domingo and rode four hours to the mountains. The group stayed in the village of Constanza, where Edwards’ group built a K-8 school two years ago, and rode a bus about 30 minutes to Rio Grande each day to work from about 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flora also used a Google Hangout in Constanza to have 30-minute sessions with Sevier students, who could interact in real time with her and some of the students who will attend the new school. Aside from completion of the Rio Grande School, future plans are for a technical school in Constanza to serve students who don’t go on to universities.

Since its inception in 2000, the Lifetouch Memory Mission program has rebuilt a village in war-ravaged Kosovo, repaired homes in Appalachia, established a children’s center in Jamaica and has constructed a footbridge for students to use while walking to school in the land of the Navajo in Arizona. In addition, volunteers have built 14 schools across Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Memory Mission volunteers have also provided on-site assistance to victims of natural disasters throughout the United States, including Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, floods in the Dakotas, fires in California and tornadoes across the Midwest.