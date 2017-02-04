TBR team to visit Northeast next week; Gilliam has no plans to resign

Those allegations include over-expansion, unrealistic revenue projections and an “environment of distrust.”

So far, the TBR plans to send a “strategic team” to campus next week.

Gilliam said she has no plans to resign or retire because of the controversy or her ongoing treatments for breast cancer. She added that she was unavailable for comment Tuesday because she was undergoing treatment.

“I love the college. It’s been a great opportunity for the past few years,” Gilliam said in a Friday interview. “The Tennessee Board of Regents is the only body that has the authority to appoint a president.”

Gilliam said she hopes the TBR approves the consultant to help the school work through the situation.

The Faculty Senate Monday voted to recommend a vote of no confidence to the full faculty, which voted Thursday overwhelmingly in favor. Gilliam said she requested the independent consultant from TBR before the full faculty vote.

“We’re aware of the faculty vote and have received the resolution from the Faculty Senate. We are putting together a strategic team that will go to Northeast in the next week to look at the issues raised by the faculty’s resolution and then report back to the board and the chancellor,” said Richard Locker, TBR interim communications director. “As we said earlier this week when the Faculty Senate called for the vote, it is unfortunate when disagreements between campus administration and faculty reach this point. Despite that, we’re confident that Northeast’s administration, faculty and staff will continue their focus on the students and their success because student success is the college’s mission.”

Asked about Gilliam’s request for a consultant, Locker said, “I think the team is the first step toward addressing the request, and that is something that could be considered after this initial review.”

Gilliam said her relationship with the Faculty Senate and faculty in general had been positive until “quite a change” occurred about a year ago. She attributed much of that to pushback against changes the college has made to meet the mandates of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Drive to 55, the Complete College Act and the outcomes-based funding formula. Drive to 55 has a goal to have 55 percent of Tennesseans with at least a certificate by 2025, while the college act measures graduation and progress toward graduation and the outcomes-based formula funds colleges based on progression toward graduation, not simply the number of students.

“Changes hurt, especially in education,” Gilliam said. “But we are held accountable all the way up to the governor’s office.”

Gilliam responds to issues raised in the Faculty Senate and faculty votes

One of the issues cited in the Faculty Senate resolution was the mandatory use of iPads at Northeast. Gilliam said the iPad program does not require their use every day but does require all students and faculty members to use them. Students use the devices for curating, presentations and assessments. The program was implemented through a Southern Association of Colleges and Schools program first in pilot form and then expanded schoolwide with funding from the Northeast Foundation and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

She said a faculty survey before the program was implemented found more than 80 percent thought such mobile technology was suited for higher education and more than 80 percent would use it.

“It wouldn’t work with just partial” use by faculty and students, Gilliam said. She said many secondary schools are using such devices, also including laptop computers, and the TBR supports iPads.

Another issue raised by the faculty is that Northeast has over-expanded. However, she said the state initiatives mean Northeast much meet students where they live when they are not working, especially older students.

“We’ve got to adopt these schedules to meet them where they are,” Gilliam said.

She said the college has consistently invested in special projects funds, money left over from the operational budget, and that the amount doubled from about $6 million to $13 million after she became president because of an enrollment increase driven by a sour economy. The money goes to things such as science labs at the Academic Village and equipment for the Regional Center for Automotive Programs, both in downtown Kingsport.

Also from that pot of money came $3.5 million in matching funds for the Emerging Technology Center, which will have a groundbreaking on the main campus soon and be completed in about 18 months.

She also said a Jan. 30 article in the Kingsport Times-News, based on information supplied from Northeast, incorrectly indicated the school was paying more than $17 a square foot per year for the downtown Bristol, Tenn., campus, compared to a little more than $1 for the Kingsport-owned Academic Village property and more than $7 in Johnson City. Because of access to ground floor, mezzanine and second floor areas in Bristol, she said the true amount works out to about $13 a square foot per year and that Tennessee limits such leases to $14.

As for staff changes, including in the finance office, Gilliam said those were a mixture of retirements, moves and people getting new jobs, although some faculty members allege that she facilitated most of the departures. She said she agreed with a recent Comptroller’s audit that found the staff turnover contributed to some findings, although none of those alleged misuse of funds. She said school finance officials have a steep learning curve and that some of the inadvertent mistakes came from more veteran employees. One situation, she said, was a misunderstanding of what TBR wanted versus what the state wanted.

Another situation last year was that some employees’ checks came up short. She said the issue stemmed from transitioning to a new software program and that additional checks were hand-delivered to affected workers after the school found and reported the issue to them.

Gilliam said allegations of operational budget shortfalls being caused by poor management disregard enrollment dropping from about 8,800 in 2011 to 7,600 in the fall of 2016. She said some tightening of spending and programs had to occur, while at the same time block schedules were added in Johnson City for one night a week to make it easier for adult learners with jobs, albeit not easier on faculty.

“They can’t come in the daytime,” Gilliam said.

The mix of traditional students just out of high school versus older, non-traditional ones had been 50-50 in the early part of the decade but has shifted to 75 percent traditional as the economy got better and folks found jobs and as the Tennessee Promise, which provides two free years of community college for high school graduates, entered its second year this past fall. Tennessee Reconnect, which targets older students who have some college, might swing the pendulum in the other direction.

Aside from the main campus in Blountville and satellite campuses in Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol and Elizabethton, Northeast offers classes at high schools in Unicoi and Mountain City. In addition, it offers dual enrollment classes in all 16 high schools in its service area as well as online courses, hybrid online and in-person ones and ITV televised courses. Gilliam said Roane State Community College has nine campuses and others in the community college system operate multiple campuses.