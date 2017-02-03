Hawkins BOE agrees to bump up budget approval schedule by a month

During their Jan. 23 meeting, commissioners rejected the BOE’s original schedule, which would have had the school budget on the agenda for their Aug. 28 meeting, only three days before the approved overall county budget is due in Nashville.

If the county fails to meet that deadline, the state can suspend funding to the county until the budget is approved.

Some commissioners felt the schedule as presented didn’t give the full commission enough time to study the school board’s budget and make changes if necessary.

Previously the BOE wasn’t scheduled to consider approval of its budget until its July 6 meeting, which put that budget up for consideration by the commission’s Budget Committee July 17.

The Budget Committee meets monthly on the third Monday of each month.

The deadline to get a resolution on the agenda for the commission’s July 24 meeting is July 10, which is why the school budget wouldn’t have come before the full commission until its Aug. 28 meeting.

On Thursday, Director of Schools Steve Starnes presented a revised schedule to the BOE, which now has the 2017-18 school budget coming up for approval at the June 1 school board meeting.

Starnes would then present the spending plan to the commission’s Budget and Education committees during the Budget Committee’s June 19 meeting.

Assuming the school budget passes those committees, it will be submitted as a resolution for approval at the July 24 commission meeting.

One problem the new schedule creates for the BOE stems from the fact that state funding figures are continuously being updated through July.

BOE Chairman Bob Larkins asked Starnes if he made it clear “that we would not have final numbers and this would be a best estimate budget, and it will not be a final draft.”

Starnes noted that there was a $39,000 adjustment after the budget was approved last year due to updated state funding figures

The difference between the first state funding estimate in April and the final figure in July was well over $100,000.

“We don’t have a whole lot of choice,” said board member Tecky Hicks. “The adjustments will have to be made, and they (county commissioners) are going to have to approve them anyway.”

Starnes noted the new schedule does indicate that the budget proposal will be submitted with the understanding that there may be adjustments once the final state allocation figures are submitted.

“I think it’s going to put Mr. Starnes’ staff under the gun,” Larkins said. “With little time, it’s going to put us under the gun if we have questions in working through the process. It’s probably going to require another budget meeting to work through some of this. But I see no other alternative.”

Hicks added, “If it is rejected in July, that gives us another month to come back and fine-tune and have it ready for the August (commission meeting).”

The BOE agreed to schedule its first budget hearing on March 23 at 6 p.m.

Starnes will present the first draft of the school budget to the BOE May 15, leading up to the June 1 vote.

In other business Thursday, the BOE:

• Recognized Cherokee High School’s bowling team (which also includes one member from Volunteer) for recent accomplishments including a first place conference finish for the girls and second place for the boys; second place for the girls in regional play; and appearances by both the boys and girls team in the state tournament, where the boys finished seventh and the girls fourth.

As a result of their success in state tournament play, the boys are currently ranked 10th in the state and the girls are eighth.

• Recognized Cherokee senior Tiffany Cook for being named one of this year’s eight Roan Scholars. The honor includes a full scholarship to ETSU.

• Recognized participants of the Eastman Black History Month oratorical contest. Hawkins County had seven students ranked in the top 15 and two in the top five.

The seven Hawkins County students who participated included Kelsey Browning, Devon Gill, Caden Hickman, Kyra Manis, Riley Martin, Megan Painter, and Katie Christian.

• Agreed to allow Joseph Primary Principal Lori Allen and Mount Carmel Elementary School Principal Kelli Campbell to attend the Leader in Me Symposium in Spartanburg, S.C. Feb. 15-17 at no cost to the county.

The event will help the principals determine if they think this would be a good program to implement at their schools. Starnes said it’s based on the book “Seven Habits of highly Successful People,” but it’s tailored to children.