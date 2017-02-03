City school board seeks state changes in grade weighting and standardized test reporting

The Board of Education voted 5-0 Thursday to approve two proposals requesting resolutions from the Tennessee School Boards Association.

One asks that the state revisit a change from last year that mandates weighted grades for Advanced Placement, honors and dual enrollment courses have 1.0 added to a student’s grade point average. The requested change is to leave AP classes at 1.0, but drop honors and dual enrollment to .5.

Assistant Superintendent Andy True and Superintendent Lyle Ailshie said that the KCS staff firmly believes that the consistency and rigor of an AP course should result in more weight on a student’s grade than honors courses or dual enrollment. Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton said the old system, before the state law, at D-B gave AP students 1.0 in additional weight, .5 to honors courses and none to dual enrollment.

Although BOE Vice President Susan Lodal said it would be difficult to get the TSBA to act on such a resolution since the time for that already had passed, Ailshie said a local lawmaker might sponsor the bill. Also, he said the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents might take up the cause.

The other item was a suggested resolution to end the state Department of Education’s practice of reporting the composite ACT scores for all school districts, including the ones that do not meet the mandated percentage of students who take the standardized ACT and SAT tests.

Ailshie said a loophole of sorts exists in the current law and practice that allows schools to have their composite ACTs reported even if they don’t reach the minimum percentage of standardized tests, which was 85 percent for the class of 2016 reported earlier this year on the Report Card and 95 percent for the class of 2017 to be reported in early 2018. He said about 4,000 students in Tennessee take the SAT annually, compared to more than 70,000 taking the ACT each year.

In theory, he said, districts could encourage lower-performing students to take the SAT, artificially inflating that system’s ACT scores but still meeting accountability for standardized testing. In addition, he said districts that don’t reach the accountability level should have their ACT scores withheld from public or school system view.

Ailshie said KCS officials aren’t sure if the second matter would require a change in law or a change in the DOE’s Report Card procedures.

Board members also presented books to Pre-K through 12th-grade students, as is tradition to mark School Board Appreciation Week each year. The D-B Varsity Chorus also performed for the board, which viewed two videos of students.