Northeast faculty votes no confidence in President Gilliam

“This is a unique situation and the college will work with all parties involved to seek understanding and solutions within the campus community,” Northeast spokesman Tom Wilson said in an email Thursday night. “The college will continue to serve its students and the community to the best of its ability.”

Thursday night’s vote involved 115 of 127 faculty members, with 98 voting no confidence, 16 voting for confidence and one abstaining, Wilson said. The Faculty Senate vote, based on an email sent to all faculty, was 10 voting no confidence and one abstaining. The email cited six bullet points covering eight concerns, including allegations of over-expansion, unrealistic revenue projections and an “environment of distrust.”