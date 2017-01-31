Northeast State Faculty Senate votes no confidence in Gilliam; full faculty vote coming soon

Senate President Francis Candedo confirmed the vote Tuesday and the authenticity of the email to faculty members giving the reasoning for it. She said the full faculty will vote on the matter later, although she said a date has not been determined. She also said the email was not a news release, although it was distributed to media. The faculty cannot issue news releases, something reserved for public relations personnel at the school.

“The senate provided Dr. Gilliam with a list of eight items to address,” according to a statement from Northeast spokesman Tom Wilson. “The faculty as a whole will vote on the items within the next few days.” Gilliam became president in mid-2009, replacing retiring President Bill Locke. Wilson said Gilliam had left campus Tuesday afternoon and was not available for comment.

“In the coming days, the college will be holding campus briefing sessions to address all eight areas of concern and allow faculty and staff to ask any questions. The administration, faculty, and staff are all working on a successful resolution,” according to the statement. “As always, the college remains steadfastly committed to its students and their success. The College assures its students they will continue to be provided with the best instruction and services the institution has to offer.”

A Tennessee Board of Regents statement from Virginia Moreland, TBR associate director of communications and marketing, said that “while TBR takes these developments very seriously, it’s important to note that the Board of Regents is the only entity with the authority to dismiss a college president.” She said TBR is reviewing the situation.

“It is always unfortunate when significant disagreement between administration and faculty occurs,” the statement said. “President Gilliam is taking steps to address the concerns raised by the Senate, including her letter today to faculty and staff informing them that she will conduct campus briefing sessions to address all areas of concern and to answer questions. TBR leadership will assist President Gilliam and work with all the parties involved with hopes to bring about a successful resolution that keeps everyone’s focus on providing the best learning environment possible for students.”

Allegations outlined

According to an email received by the Times-News on Tuesday morning, the vote was 10 for no confidence with one abstention. “This decision was not taken lightly as we understand the implications of such an action,” the email said. The vote came on the heels of a Monday article in the Kingsport Times-News chronicling how Northeast State is looking to increase college’s “capacity to serve.”

The no-confidence resolution alleges:

— During Gilliam's tenure, Northeast had an “overextended expansion based on unrealistic revenue projections” that “has resulted in the college shifting from a budget surplus under the previous administration to a serious budget shortfall in the 2016-17 fiscal year, and despite recent claims, enrollment has remained steady or even increased in small increments in the last few years.”

The Monday article chronicled the expansion of Northeast across the Tri-Cities and plans to expand further to help meet Gov. Bill Haslam’s Drive to 55 initiative, which is to get 55 percent of Tennesseans with a degree or certificate beyond high school by 2025. The college, founded in 1966 and last year celebrating it’s half-century mark ending up with a time capsule burial, is based in Blountville but has satellite campuses in Kingsport, where about 2,100 students attend, as well as newer campuses in Bristol and Johnson City. It leases space in Kingsport, mostly owned by the city, for lower rates but pays higher lease rates in Bristol and Johnson City. All told, enrollment is more than 6,000 plus those enrolled in non-degree industrial training classes.

Leased space in Kingsport, from the city, is just more than $1 a square foot per year, compared to more than $7 in Johnson City and more than $18 in Bristol.

— With a new interim vice president of academic affairs in January, “the elimination of one of the two assistant vice presidents of academic affairs has placed academic affairs in an untenable situation, thus compromising the college's curriculum development, accreditation processes, and other vital procedures.”

— “Recent losses and dismissals of key employees at the president' s discretion, including the chief financial officer, the dean of off-campus programs and Northeast State at Johnson City and an assistant vice president of academic affairs, have cost the college decades of invaluable experience possessed by those individuals who have served the College well.”

A Comptroller of the Treasury’s audit released last year found issues with school finances were caused, in part, by a turnover in the financial staff. “Despite overall improvement, additional training and management’s assurances in the prior audit, the controls over financial reporting for the college have not operated effectively,” the audit released in September said. The audit cited “turnover among staff members.”

— The “college no longer conducts business in an adequately transparent manner, which has, in turn, created an environment of distrust, and the faculty recognize that this lack of trust in President Gilliam's leadership and administration creates a discordant work environment for faculty and staff of the college.”

— “Recent losses and dismissals have further contributed to this negative atmosphere and damaged the sense of community at the college.”

— “The administration under President Gilliam's leadership has failed to involve and adequately engage the faculty as a whole regarding decisions pertaining to the classroom and academic freedom, such as the policy dictating that ‘Faculty members will incorporate the iPad as a learning tool in the classroom’ (Northeast State Policy 02:17:00).”

Some of the issues referenced in the Senate action have been topics in an anonymous blog online since at least last year that urges faculty members confirmed the no confidence vote.