Tour lets students express gratitude

Maybe not unless the weather cooperates, but despite that, some Roosevelt Elementary School students passed out notes, letters and cookies of kindness recently in Kingsport. In honor of the nationwide Great Kindness Challenge, students from the Roosevelt Student Leadership League went on a Kindness Tour Wednesday afternoon to thank their community supporters.

Students delivered notes, letters and baskets of cookies to the fire department, police department, Junior League of Kingsport office, the Chamber of Commerce and the Administrative Support Center of Kingsport City Schools.

“It’s awesome to spread kindness. The best part was seeing everyone smile,” fifth-grader Landon Dingus said.

Alice Browder, school counselor at Roosevelt, said students were excited to share their gratitude with those in the community who support the school and that at each site students were treated to brief tours and “even goodies in return.”

“We are so thankful for all of the agencies who support Roosevelt Elementary. From the firefighters and police who keep us safe, to the Junior League who provides clothes and toiletries, Roosevelt is so grateful for all of the people who help us love our students,” Browder said.

Earlier this school year, the chamber helped organize a rock painting event for Roosevelt students, and the group placed some of those rocks around Kingsport during the tour. “The students loved taking our thank you’s to our friends at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and placing some Kindness Rocks around their office,” Browder said.

The tour ended with a visit with Superintendent Lyle Ailshie and Assistant Superintendent Andy True. The first question asked of True, who is the voice of snow days and snow delays for KCS, was: “Are we getting any snow days?”

Students decided it would be very “kind” of True to give them one. They left him and Ailshie, who ultimately decides on the schedule changes True announces, some cookies as they did at the other stops.

True and Ailshie had no comment about snow days.