Northeast State looking to increase college’s ‘capacity to serve’

To reach this goal set by Gov. Bill Haslam, NSCC has not only expanded the footprint of its Blountville campus, but the college has extended its reach throughout the Tri-Cities by establishing satellite campuses in Bristol, Kingsport, Johnson City and smaller locations in Gray and Elizabethton.

“Across Tennessee, we’re expected to get our citizens to 55 percent with a higher education credential. This is the governor’s vision,” said Dr. Janice Gilliam, president of NSCC. “If we took in every high school graduate ... and provided them with a certificate, two-year or four-year degree, we would not meet that goal with just high school graduates alone.

“We have to bring in the adults, the people with a GED, to get them graduated and on to us to finish.”

And to do that, adults have to have access to higher education facilities, Gilliam said.

NSCC began creating satellite campuses in Kingsport in 2002 with the Regional Center for Applied Technology (now called Blazier-Wilson Hall), which offered college credit courses in computer design, business management and office administration technology.

Then beginning in 2008, NSCC and the city of Kingsport embarked on a multi-year plan to create an academic village in the downtown area, facilities dedicated to advanced manufacturing, automotive programs and nursing, with the centerpiece of the five-building campus being the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

In 2001, NSCC had 300 students in Kingsport. Last year, enrollment in the academic village was nearly 2,400.

Over in Bristol, NSCC alumnus and Touchstone Wireless founder Allen Hurley invested nearly $4 million in a downtown building, with part of the space allocated for Northeast State to begin offering classes for Twin City residents.

The Bristol campus opened in 2013 with 164 students and has since grown to 259 students.

And finally in Johnson City, NSCC moved in to the first floor of the downtown parking garage about 18 months ago with 480 students on its rolls, according to the most recent figures from the college. Last fall, more than 630 students were attending classes on the Johnson City campus.

“We’re trying to get within 20 to 30 miles of every citizen, to increase access because most of them won’t drive past 20 to 30 minutes,” Gilliam said. “Our job is to serve all five counties. We’re growing those a little at a time as we get support from cities, counties and individuals.”

According to information provided by NSCC, the college spent $2.9 million on construction at the Johnson City campus along with an additional $1.7 million in capital item purchases. NSCC is renting 38,000 square feet in the facility at $272,880 a year ($7.18 a square foot).

Ultimately, NSCC officials believe the Johnson City campus could have as many as 1,500 students.

“For students in Jonesborough, it’s a long way from there to Blountville,” said Paul Montgomery, vice president of access and development and Gilliam’s liaison for the Johnson City campus. “We’re giving a lot of students from Limestone and Jonesborough an opportunity. It’s working and as the numbers have indicated, it’s working well.”

For the Bristol campus, NSCC is also renting space, approximately 15,500 square feet at $275,838 a year ($18.38 a square foot).

Over in the Model City, the breakdown of building ownership varies. Kingsport owns KCHE, Blazier-Wilson Hall and the Regional Center for Health Professions. NSCC or its foundation owns the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing and the Regional Center for Automotive Programs.

The five buildings of the academic village provide NSCC with nearly 145,000 square feet of higher education space. Of the three buildings NSCC rents from Kingsport, the college pays $129,000 a year ($1.17 a square foot).

Gilliam said she sees these satellite locations as investments, regardless of where the money comes from to rent and renovate the facilities.

“For every dollar invested, there’s a $5.50 return on the economic impact, and that doesn’t include the social impact of a person getting an education,” Gilliam said. “Getting a job and not needing federal or state support, that’s a huge impact.”

NSCC also has satellite campuses in Gray (aviation classes) and Elizabethton (college transfer courses) and could potentially open others on the far end of Northeast Tennessee. The mayor of Mountain City has reached out to Gilliam, and Unicoi County officials have asked NSCC to bring a campus to their area.

Gilliam said education is the key to success and NSCC’s overall purpose is workforce development.

“We have a vision for the future and not every campus is going to be as big as Kingsport, but each of these has potential,” Gilliam said. “We have to build our capacity to serve, not just ‘Drive to 55,’ but for individual growth.”