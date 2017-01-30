Hawkins commissioners want proposed school budget a month earlier

On Monday, the commission was presented with a resolution setting the schedule for approval of the school system’s 2017-18 fiscal year budget.

That schedule called for the school budget to be submitted to the commission’s Education Committee when it meets with Director of Schools Steve Starnes the afternoon of July 6.

The BOE would then approve the school budget when it meets later that evening.

The school budget would then be presented to the Budget Committee at its regular monthly meeting on July 17.

Under this schedule, however, the school budget can’t be added to the July 24 county commission agenda because the deadline will have already passed to submit resolutions.

Unless a special called meeting is scheduled, the full commission wouldn’t be able to consider approval of the school budget until the Aug. 28 meeting.

That’s only three days before the county’s overall budget has to be approved.

If the county’s balanced and approved overall budget isn’t approved by Aug. 31, the state can begin withholding funding for county departments, with the exception of the school system.

Last Monday the commission voted 11-8 to send the proposed schedule back to the Board of Education. Commissioner Mike Herrell’s motion directed the BOE to submit a new schedule that has the school budget in the hands of the full commission for consideration at the July 24 meeting.

Herrell was one of a handful of commissioners who voiced concern that the current schedule doesn’t give the commission enough time to review the school budget prior to the state approval deadline.

“All the other surrounding counties has got their budget complete by deadline,” Herrell said. “Hawkins County is always the last to complete their budget. There’s no way you can give us some kind of idea of your budget before August?”

Commissioner Fred Castle also expressed concern that the commission will have no choice but to approve the school budget if its first vote is on Aug. 28.

“That’s going to give us no chance whatsoever to change anything,” Castle said. “It’s going to have to be approved or disapproved because the budget has to be in by September. What we’re saying is, if we approve this, what y’all turn in is what we’ve got to go with or we lose (funding from) the state.”

Starnes explained that school systems receive state funding based on attendance figures from the second, third, sixth and seventh months of the school year. The seventh month of the school year this past year ended April 21.

On April 22 the school system received its first BEP estimate from the state, but those numbers continued to change all the way through July.

Starnes noted that the schedule presented Monday is the same schedule the commission received its budget the past two years.

“The change from BEP estimate for that month to the next month was about $114,000. By the next month, it fell another $39,000. We get BEP estimates in April, May, June, and we get a final allocation that came July 8. What we’re doing is going in blind if we’re pushing this back.”

Another concern is what the Tennessee General Assembly decides to do with teacher salaries. If the state awards teachers a raise, those figures will have to be added into the county budget.

Starnes said one alternative to get the school budget to the commission on July 24 is to bypass the Education Committee and Budget Committee.

Another possible solution that wasn’t discussed would be a special called Budget Committee meeting to be scheduled shortly after the BOE approves its budget on July 6, but before the deadline to get resolutions on the July 24 commission meeting agenda.

The BOE will likely discuss revising its schedule when it meets in regular session Feb. 2.